Paris refuses to use the X platform

The French capital is leaving the X platform because of the disinformation and hate speech that is growing on the social network of American billionaire Elon Musk. This is stated in the farewell post of the PR account of Paris, UNN reports.

The City of Paris will be closing its account on Monday, January 20. It is a difficult choice, but one that is necessary if we are to bring society together through peaceful means of expression. More than ever, Paris is committed to facts and truthful information, - the post says.

It is also reported that Paris is moving to the Bluesky social network.

The PR account of the capital noted that X reduces the coverage of factual and objective messages, and also fuels hate speech and disinformation, which, coupled with the lack of moderation, has become a problem.

At the end of 2023, the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, left X, calling the platform a "dump" and a "weapon of mass destruction for our democracies.

This platform and its owner are deliberately acting to exacerbate tensions and conflicts... Let's not fool ourselves. This is a very clear political project that wants to abandon democracy and its values for the sake of powerful private interests, - Hidalgo wrote in her latest post.

