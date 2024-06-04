russians are trying to establish control over Chasiv Yar, but they are failing – Voloshin

The most intense fighting is currently taking place in the Kupianske, Siverske, Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy is trying to establish control over Chasiv Yar, but is failing. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the speaker of the operational and strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Currently, in the area of responsibility of the OSOV "Khortytsia", intense fighting continues in Kupyansky, Seversky, Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions. In other areas, the intensity of military operations is much lower. Over the past day, 137 military clashes with the enemy took place on the front line Voloshin says.

According to him, 7 enemy attempts to conduct military operations were repulsed in the direction of Chasovyi Yar and Avdiivka over the past day. As of this morning, almost 1,100 mortar attacks were recorded - 250 of them occurred during the ravine, and the russians also dropped 7 Kabs.

The enemy tries to establish his control in the city of Chasov Yar, but he does not succeed, the Defense Forces make a lot of effort and repel the enemy and destroy their equipment. Previously, the enemy conducted assaults involving mainly a small number of mobile groups, but now the enemy has been actively attracting armored vehicles for two weeks. Typhoon-K was destroyed in this direction. All this is being destroyed before even reaching the city of Chasov Yar he noted.

Recall

According to the General Staff, today there have already been 42 military clashes at the front, and the highest intensity of enemy attacks is in the Pokrovsky direction - 14 clashes continue there.

The enemy shelled Kupyansk in Kharkiv region in the morning: there is a victim