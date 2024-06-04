russians are trying to establish control over Chasiv Yar, but they are failing – Voloshin

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 11274 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 87468 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141644 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146595 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241322 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172333 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163971 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148087 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220615 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112978 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 44827 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 63663 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107840 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 34836 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 66426 views
Publications
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241321 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220615 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207079 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233082 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220164 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 11274 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 16707 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 23240 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107840 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111849 views
Actual
russians are trying to establish control over Chasiv Yar, but they are failing – Voloshin

russians are trying to establish control over Chasiv Yar, but they are failing – Voloshin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20868 views

Over the past day, 137 military clashes with the enemy occurred on the front line, intense fighting continues in Kupyansky, Seversky, Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions.

The most intense fighting is currently taking place in the Kupianske, Siverske, Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy is trying to establish control over Chasiv Yar, but is failing. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the speaker of the operational and strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Currently, in the area of responsibility of the OSOV "Khortytsia", intense fighting continues in Kupyansky, Seversky, Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions. In other areas, the intensity of military operations is much lower. Over the past day, 137 military clashes with the enemy took place on the front line

Voloshin says.

Voloshin says.

According to him, 7 enemy attempts to conduct military operations were repulsed in the direction of Chasovyi Yar and Avdiivka over the past day. As of this morning, almost 1,100 mortar attacks were recorded - 250 of them occurred during the ravine, and the russians also dropped 7 Kabs.

The enemy tries to establish his control in the city of Chasov Yar, but he does not succeed, the Defense Forces make a lot of effort  and repel the enemy and destroy their equipment. Previously, the enemy conducted assaults involving mainly a small number of mobile groups, but now the enemy has been actively attracting armored vehicles for two weeks. Typhoon-K was destroyed in this direction. All this is being destroyed before even reaching the city of Chasov Yar

he noted.

he noted.

Recall

According to the General Staff, today there have already been 42 military clashes at the front, and the highest intensity of enemy attacks is in the Pokrovsky direction - 14 clashes continue there.

The enemy shelled Kupyansk in Kharkiv region in the morning: there is a victim04.06.24, 08:59 • 30040 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
kurakhoveKurakhovo

