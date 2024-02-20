Over 122 thousand cases of Russian war crimes registered in Ukraine - Kostin

509 people have been notified of suspicion of committing war crimes; 80 people have already been convicted between 2022 and the present. The Office of the Prosecutor General is also investigating 18 criminal proceedings over the murder of 38 prisoners of war.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin said this on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports .

To date, we have registered more than 122 thousand cases of war crimes. These include virtually all crimes defined by international criminal law - said Andriy Kostin.

According to the Prosecutor General, there is no type of war crime that Russia has not committed in Ukraine - "from indiscriminate shelling to murder, torture, sexual violence, deportation of our children, abuse of our civilians.

The official emphasized that Ukraine is also the first country in the world to investigate large-scale war crimes against the environment and cyberattacks as war crimes.

We have notified 509 people of suspicion for committing war crimes. This means that we have located and identified the perpetrators of these war crimes and have sufficient evidence to serve them with a notice of suspicion.

Also, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine announced that 80 people have already been convicted over the past two years.

A separate topic emphasized by the official: The Office of the Prosecutor General is investigating 18 criminal proceedings on the killing of 38 prisoners of war.

These are cases related to murders and torture committed by Russian troops. They are being investigated and we have results - Kostin said.

He also pointed out that there are specific names of those involved who have been notified of suspicion, and in some cases, sentences have been announced.

Among the suspects are 97 suspects of premeditated murder, eight of whom we have already convicted. For example, at the end of January, a battalion commander of the Russian Armed Forces was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a Ukrainian defender and torture of civilians in Chernihiv region. In early December, there was information about the killing of our soldiers who surrendered - an investigation was also launched into these facts - said the Prosecutor General.

Recall

The Russian military shot Ukrainian prisoners of war near the village of Robotyno, Zaporizhzhia region, on February 18.

The pre-trial investigation into the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Avdiivka by the Russian occupiers continues to work to establish the exact number of victims and identify the perpetrators.

In Ukraine, law enforcement officials notified 477 Russian servicemen of suspicion of war crimes; 77 of them were convicted.