Over 122 thousand cases of Russian war crimes registered in Ukraine - Kostin

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 97668 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110381 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153073 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156840 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252838 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174693 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165855 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148407 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227206 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113088 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 31558 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 28158 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 35085 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 28418 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 25340 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252838 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227206 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213131 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238809 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225492 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 97668 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69602 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76100 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113403 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114275 views
Actual
Over 122 thousand cases of Russian war crimes registered in Ukraine - Kostin

Over 122 thousand cases of Russian war crimes registered in Ukraine - Kostin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23848 views

Ukrainian prosecutors have registered more than 122,000 cases of war crimes committed by Russian troops since their invasion in 2022, of which 509 suspects have been notified of suspicion and 80 have been convicted.

509 people have been notified of suspicion of committing war crimes; 80 people have already been convicted between 2022 and the present. The Office of the Prosecutor General is also investigating 18 criminal proceedings over the murder of 38 prisoners of war.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin said this on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports .

To date, we have registered more than 122 thousand cases of war crimes. These include virtually all crimes defined by international criminal law

- said Andriy Kostin.

According to the Prosecutor General, there is no type of war crime that Russia has not committed in Ukraine - "from indiscriminate shelling to murder, torture, sexual violence, deportation of our children, abuse of our civilians.

The official emphasized that Ukraine is also the first country in the world to investigate large-scale war crimes against the environment and cyberattacks as war crimes.

We have notified 509 people of suspicion for committing war crimes. This means that we have located and identified the perpetrators of these war crimes and have sufficient evidence to serve them with a notice of suspicion.

Also, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine announced that 80 people have already been convicted over the past two years.

Image

A separate topic emphasized by the official: The Office of the Prosecutor General is investigating 18 criminal proceedings on the killing of 38 prisoners of war.

These are cases related to murders and torture committed by Russian troops. They are being investigated and we have results

- Kostin said.

He also pointed out that there are specific names of those involved who have been notified of suspicion, and in some cases, sentences have been announced.

Among the suspects are 97 suspects of premeditated murder, eight of whom we have already convicted. For example, at the end of January, a battalion commander of the Russian Armed Forces was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a Ukrainian defender and torture of civilians in Chernihiv region. In early December, there was information about the killing of our soldiers who surrendered - an investigation was also launched into these facts

- said the Prosecutor General.

Recall

The Russian military shot Ukrainian prisoners of war near the village of Robotyno, Zaporizhzhia region, on February 18.

The pre-trial investigation into the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Avdiivka by the Russian occupiers continues to work to establish the exact number of victims and identify the perpetrators.

In Ukraine, law enforcement officials notified 477 Russian servicemen of suspicion of war crimes; 77 of them were convicted.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarCrimes and emergencies
andriy-kostinAndriy Kostin
avdiivkaAvdiivka
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv

Contact us about advertising