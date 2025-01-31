ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 36466 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 72498 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103630 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106913 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125223 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102650 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130787 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103609 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113342 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116937 views

“Outpost communities” to appear in Ukraine: what it means for border areas

“Outpost communities” to appear in Ukraine: what it means for border areas

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31075 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a two-year pilot project of cooperation between communities. The concept of an “outpost community” is introduced for territories within a 100-kilometer zone from the contact line and the borders with Russia and Belarus.

The Cabinet of Ministers approves a two-year pilot project to strengthen cooperation between communities. The concept of an "outpost community" is being introduced. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

"Supporting each other in difficult times is an important element of our resilience and success as a country. This also applies to support at the community level. This year we formed the National Unifying Platform of Cohesive Communities "Side by Side", and today we are deciding to launch a pilot project to strengthen cooperation between our communities. We are introducing the concept of an "outpost community". These are communities located within a 100-kilometer zone from the contact line, as well as from the border with Russia and Belarus," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the project's goal is to involve as many rear communities as possible in supporting outpost communities.

"This can be done through the conclusion of special agreements that will provide humanitarian, social, medical, logistical, financial and other assistance," Shmyhal added.

According to government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development to implement a pilot project over two years to "promote systematic interaction between territorial communities to strengthen unity and resilience in overcoming the consequences of Russia's armed aggression.

The procedure for the implementation of the pilot project and an example of a memorandum (agreement) on cooperation of territorial communities in the form of partnership were also approved.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a pilot project for 2025 to temporarily accommodate and support certain categories of people in difficult life circumstances, including internally displaced persons.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

