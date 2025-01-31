“Outpost communities” to appear in Ukraine: what it means for border areas

The Cabinet of Ministers approves a two-year pilot project to strengthen cooperation between communities. The concept of an "outpost community" is being introduced. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

"Supporting each other in difficult times is an important element of our resilience and success as a country. This also applies to support at the community level. This year we formed the National Unifying Platform of Cohesive Communities "Side by Side", and today we are deciding to launch a pilot project to strengthen cooperation between our communities. We are introducing the concept of an "outpost community". These are communities located within a 100-kilometer zone from the contact line, as well as from the border with Russia and Belarus," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the project's goal is to involve as many rear communities as possible in supporting outpost communities.

"This can be done through the conclusion of special agreements that will provide humanitarian, social, medical, logistical, financial and other assistance," Shmyhal added.

According to government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development to implement a pilot project over two years to "promote systematic interaction between territorial communities to strengthen unity and resilience in overcoming the consequences of Russia's armed aggression.

The procedure for the implementation of the pilot project and an example of a memorandum (agreement) on cooperation of territorial communities in the form of partnership were also approved.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a pilot project for 2025 to temporarily accommodate and support certain categories of people in difficult life circumstances, including internally displaced persons.