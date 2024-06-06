Ordered to blow up Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station: the Russian general was informed of suspicion

Law enforcement officers have collected evidence on Colonel-General, Commander of the group of troops "Dnepr" of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Oleg Makarevich, who ordered to blow up the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, reports UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the case file, this military commander - Oleg Makarevich - gave the order to blow up the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station on the night of June 5-6, 2023.

As a result of this crime, critical infrastructure facilities were completely destroyed, which led to the death of at least 35 people, flooding of 46 settlements in the Kherson region and flooding of 20 settlements in the Mykolaiv region.

Moreover, due to the explosion of the dam, water supply to the Kherson, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as the temporarily occupied Crimea, was partially stopped. Among other things, this created a threat to the maintenance of Zaporizhia NPP, namely, it disrupted the functioning of the cooling system of the nuclear power plant.

According to the materials of the SBU, Oleg Makarevich was informed of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder, committed by prior agreement by a group of persons). He faces life in prison - the message says.

The pre-trial investigation continues. The SBU noted that they are making every effort to identify and bring to justice all those involved in crimes against Ukraine.

Recall

On June 6, 2023, the Russian Army blew up The Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.

As reported in Ukrhydroenergo, Kakhovskaya HPP due to an enemy explosion is completely destroyed and cannot be restored.