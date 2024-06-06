Ordered to blow up Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station: the Russian general was informed of suspicion

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 11027 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 87339 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141625 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146578 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241308 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172330 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163970 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148086 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220607 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112977 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 44684 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 63497 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107815 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 34663 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 66182 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241297 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220601 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207064 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233066 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220151 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 10877 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 16669 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 23211 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107815 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111837 views
Actual
Ordered to blow up Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station: the Russian general was informed of suspicion

Ordered to blow up Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station: the Russian general was informed of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25886 views

Russian Colonel-General Oleg Makarevich, Commander of the Dnipro group of forces, ordered the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station on June 5-6, 2023, which led to the destruction of critical infrastructure, loss of life, flooding of settlements, interruptions in water supply and threats to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

Law enforcement officers have collected evidence on Colonel-General, Commander of the group of troops "Dnepr" of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Oleg Makarevich, who ordered to blow up the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, reports UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the case file, this military commander - Oleg Makarevich - gave the order to blow up the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station on the night of June 5-6, 2023.

As a result of this crime, critical infrastructure facilities were completely destroyed, which led to the death of at least 35 people, flooding of 46 settlements in the Kherson region and flooding of 20 settlements in the Mykolaiv region.

Moreover, due to the explosion of the dam, water supply to the Kherson, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as the temporarily occupied Crimea, was partially stopped. Among other things, this created a threat to the maintenance of Zaporizhia NPP, namely, it disrupted the functioning of the cooling system of the nuclear power plant.

According to the materials of the SBU, Oleg Makarevich was informed of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder, committed by prior agreement by a group of persons). He faces life in prison 

- the message says.

The pre-trial investigation continues. The SBU noted that they are making every effort to identify and bring to justice all those involved in crimes against Ukraine.

Recall

On June 6, 2023, the Russian Army blew up The Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. 

As reported in Ukrhydroenergo, Kakhovskaya HPP due to an enemy explosion is completely destroyed and cannot be restored.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
mykolaivMykolaiv
khersonKherson
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising