NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Orban on Ukraine's EU accession talks: we are not blocking the process

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29780 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticized the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, but said that Budapest is not blocking the process and supports the start of negotiations.

Orban on Ukraine's EU accession talks: we are not blocking the process

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has criticized Ukraine's EU accession talks, which begin today in Luxembourg, but said that Budapest is not blocking the process and supports the start of negotiations, UNN reports with reference to tagesschau.

Details

""Hungary does not agree with this accession process, but we are not blocking it and we support the start of negotiations," Orban told the Funke media group.

According to him, the negotiations are "a purely politically motivated process. It is not a question of "yes" or "no" to EU membership. "But we would first have to examine what the consequences would be if we accept a country at war whose borders are not clear in practice," said Orban, whose country will take over the EU Council presidency on July 1.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

