Orban on Ukraine's EU accession talks: we are not blocking the process

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has criticized Ukraine's EU accession talks, which begin today in Luxembourg, but said that Budapest is not blocking the process and supports the start of negotiations, UNN reports with reference to tagesschau.

Details

""Hungary does not agree with this accession process, but we are not blocking it and we support the start of negotiations," Orban told the Funke media group.

According to him, the negotiations are "a purely politically motivated process. It is not a question of "yes" or "no" to EU membership. "But we would first have to examine what the consequences would be if we accept a country at war whose borders are not clear in practice," said Orban, whose country will take over the EU Council presidency on July 1.

