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"Operation Carthage": the Prosecutor General’s Office has launched an internal investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2884 views

The Prosecutor General’s Office will examine possible assistance by prosecutors in returning seized property in cases involving call centers and the U420 network.

"Operation Carthage": the Prosecutor General’s Office has launched an internal investigation

The Office of the Prosecutor General has launched an internal investigation into new facts in the "Carthage" case. The relevant order was issued by Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalskyi, UNN reports.

Details

The agency stated that the grounds for the investigation were media-monitoring materials. In particular, they concern reports about possible assistance by unidentified officials of prosecutorial bodies in returning property seized in criminal proceedings involving the illegal activities of call centers and the U420 network.

The investigation is to establish whether prosecutors could have used their official powers or status for private interests, influenced the official activities of other individuals, or committed other unlawful acts.

Based on its results, if there are grounds, decisions will be made within the powers of the Office of the Prosecutor General. At the same time, the initiation of an internal investigation does not mean that any person's involvement in an offense has already been established

- the statement said.

Context

On November 4, the NABU and SAPO reported that they had "exposed a criminal organization whose members ensured the operation of fraudulent call centers, the distribution of narcotic drugs, the commission of crimes in the economic sphere, as well as crimes against people's lives and health."

According to the investigation, "the illegal activity was carried out with the assistance and cover provided by certain senior officials of the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Police, and the OPG, who were systematically provided with illicit benefits."

To remind you

Against the backdrop of the "Carthage" operation, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved a bill restoring declaration requirements for all SBU employees and called on lawmakers to adopt the bill without delay.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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