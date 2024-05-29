Only organizational issues remain regarding the opening of EU accession negotiations-Stefanishina

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 10643 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 87087 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141590 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146547 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241283 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172326 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163967 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148085 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220597 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112976 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 44602 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 63415 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107800 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 34606 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 66091 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241283 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220597 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207062 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233064 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220149 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 10651 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 16586 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 23167 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107800 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111831 views
Only organizational issues remain regarding the opening of EU accession negotiations-Stefanishina

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18204 views

Ukraine has fulfilled all the requirements for starting EU accession negotiations, leaving only organizational issues related to the actual opening of negotiations.

So far, there are only organizational issues related to the actual opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. Kiev has fulfilled absolutely all the requirements and recommendations. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishina on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Today, during a meeting with the European Commission and the Belgian presidency, we discussed the specific choreography of events at the end of June, where negotiations will start. Also, in a few days, in two days, an agreement should be reached at the level of ambassadors to approve the negotiation framework of Ukraine. Accordingly, we expect that the first intergovernmental conference will be held before June 30, where the Ukrainian negotiating team will be represented in Brussels and open official negotiations

- said Stefanishina.

She noted that today there are all prerequisites for this.

"We are holding certain political consultations, but it is important that today I am already working on a specific agenda, specific events and specific dates on which these meetings can take place," Stefanishina said.

When asked if there is still no exact date when the EU-Ukraine Intergovernmental Conference will be held, Stefanyshyna said: "there are three dates that are currently being discussed regarding the holding of the conference. Accordingly, we will focus on one of these dates depending on how decisions are taken on other countries...for now, I am pleased to report that only organizational issues related to the actual opening of negotiations remain. Ukraine has fulfilled absolutely all the requirements and recommendations.

Addition

Stefanyshyna previously statedthat she expects the adoption of a negotiating framework for Ukraine's accession to the EU in June.

Earlier it was reportedthat Hungary is blocking the decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

