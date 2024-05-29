Only organizational issues remain regarding the opening of EU accession negotiations-Stefanishina

So far, there are only organizational issues related to the actual opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. Kiev has fulfilled absolutely all the requirements and recommendations. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishina on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Today, during a meeting with the European Commission and the Belgian presidency, we discussed the specific choreography of events at the end of June, where negotiations will start. Also, in a few days, in two days, an agreement should be reached at the level of ambassadors to approve the negotiation framework of Ukraine. Accordingly, we expect that the first intergovernmental conference will be held before June 30, where the Ukrainian negotiating team will be represented in Brussels and open official negotiations - said Stefanishina.

She noted that today there are all prerequisites for this.

"We are holding certain political consultations, but it is important that today I am already working on a specific agenda, specific events and specific dates on which these meetings can take place," Stefanishina said.

When asked if there is still no exact date when the EU-Ukraine Intergovernmental Conference will be held, Stefanyshyna said: "there are three dates that are currently being discussed regarding the holding of the conference. Accordingly, we will focus on one of these dates depending on how decisions are taken on other countries...for now, I am pleased to report that only organizational issues related to the actual opening of negotiations remain. Ukraine has fulfilled absolutely all the requirements and recommendations.

