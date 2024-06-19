One enemy "Shahed" was shot down in Khmelnytskyi at night: the place of wreckage falling is being established
Kyiv • UNN
One enemy "Shahed" was shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces during an air raid in Khmelnytsky region at night, with no casualties or damage.
On the night of June 19, during an air raid in Khmelnytsky region, air defense forces shot down and destroyed one enemy UAV of the "Shahed" type. There were no reports of casualties. The location of the drone's wreckage is currently being established. This was reported by the head of the RMA Serhiy Tyurin, according to UNN.
According to him, there have been no reports of injuries, deaths or damage to property.
