The company of dubious Ukrainian businessman Vyacheslav Petrishche, who was associated with the party of Regions, is not the first time trying to disrupt the work of the grain Corridor, writes UNN.

Almost from the very beginning of the grain corridor, Olsides Black Sea, which is trying to position itself as one of the largest producers of sunflower oil in Ukraine, constantly complained that the advantage in shipment in Ukrainian ports is given to grain, and not to their products.

After the start of a full-scale Russian invasion, the export of Ukrainian agricultural products was actually blocked. The world is talking about the specter of a food crisis, and even famine in third world countries, which could be on the verge of about 70 million people.

In July 2022, after lengthy negotiations, the Black Sea grain initiative is launched, thanks to which millions of tons of Ukrainian grain are sent to the countries that need it most.

In November 2022, at the initiative of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the "Grain from Ukraine" program was launched, which provided for sending Ukrainian grain that was supposed to be exported to the countries that need it most.

Russia, although it was a party to the agreements, constantly tried to disrupt the work of the grain initiative. This was especially evident in the spring of 2023.

And at that moment, a knife in the back of the Ukrainian authorities was the public statement in May 2023 by Alcides Black Sea that they were allegedly blocking the export of sunflower oil.

In the Kremlin, of course, this was well played out by the fact that Ukraine does not supply grain to starving countries, but drives finished products for export, and withdrew from the grain initiative.

It took Ukraine a little time to create its own grain corridor. But Alcides Black Sea is once again trying to use it solely for its own profit.

Сontext

Alcides Black Sea has received an illegal permit from the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority to use berth No. 1 of Yuzhny port, although it is not intended for loading ships with vegetable oil.

Without signing any contracts, the company tried to direct its transport to the berth, by road, which is on the balance sheet of the Odessa Portside plant, and is intended for evacuation in case of emergencies.

The OPP management tried to resolve the situation in a civilized manner and on May 21 sent a draft agreement on the use of infrastructure to Olsides Black Sea. However, instead of settling all the issues, the commercial structure sued the strategic enterprise.

It is not the first time that Allseeds spits on the rules of civilized business - they tried to take out someone else's oil to their terminal