ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 9827 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 86573 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141523 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146482 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241239 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172323 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163963 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148085 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220569 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112976 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 44301 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 63106 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107736 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 34310 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 65611 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241235 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220567 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207029 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233038 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220126 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 9783 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 16221 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 22908 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107736 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111807 views
On Putin's side: how Alcides Black Sea sets up the president of Ukraine for its own benefit and provokes a food crisis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 160819 views

The company "Olsids Black Sea" of Ukrainian businessman Vyacheslav Petrishche, who was associated with the party of Regions, is not the first time trying to disrupt the work of the grain corridor.

The company of dubious Ukrainian businessman Vyacheslav Petrishche, who was associated with the party of Regions, is not the first time trying to disrupt the work of the grain Corridor, writes UNN

Almost from the very beginning of the grain corridor, Olsides Black Sea, which is trying to position itself as one of the largest producers of sunflower oil in Ukraine, constantly complained that the advantage in shipment in Ukrainian ports is given to grain, and not to their products.

After the start of a full-scale Russian invasion, the export of Ukrainian agricultural products was actually blocked. The world is talking about the specter of a food crisis, and even famine in third world countries, which could be on the verge of about 70 million people.

In July 2022, after lengthy negotiations, the Black Sea grain initiative is launched, thanks to which millions of tons of Ukrainian grain are sent to the countries that need it most.

In November 2022, at the initiative of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the "Grain from Ukraine" program was launched, which provided for sending Ukrainian grain that was supposed to be exported to the countries that need it most.

Russia, although it was a party to the agreements, constantly tried to disrupt the work of the grain initiative. This was especially evident in the spring of 2023.

And at that moment, a knife in the back of the Ukrainian authorities was the public statement in May 2023 by Alcides Black Sea that they were allegedly blocking the export of sunflower oil.

In the Kremlin, of course, this was well played out by the fact that Ukraine does not supply grain to starving countries, but drives finished products for export, and withdrew from the grain initiative.

It took Ukraine a little time to create its own grain corridor. But Alcides Black Sea is once again trying to use it solely for its own profit.  

Сontext

Alcides Black Sea has received an illegal permit from the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority to use berth No. 1 of Yuzhny port, although it is not intended for loading ships with vegetable oil.

Without signing any contracts, the company tried to direct its transport to the berth, by road, which is on the balance sheet of the Odessa Portside plant, and is intended for evacuation in case of emergencies.

The OPP management tried to resolve the situation in a civilized manner and on May 21 sent a draft agreement on the use of infrastructure to Olsides Black Sea. However, instead of settling all the issues, the commercial structure sued the strategic enterprise. 

It is not the first time that Allseeds spits on the rules of civilized business - they tried to take out someone else's oil to their terminal03.06.24, 11:39 • 147364 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

EconomyPoliticsPublications
black-seaBlack Sea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising