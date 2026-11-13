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On November 14, outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — how long you will have to sit without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 668 views

Ukrenergo will introduce hourly outages for all consumers affecting 1.5–3 queues. The reason is damage to the power system following the attacks.

On November 14, outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — how long you will have to sit without electricity

Tomorrow, outage schedules will be in effect around the clock in parts of Ukraine. Ukrenergo reported that between 1.5 and 3 groups of consumers are planned to be disconnected, reports UNN.

How scheduled power outages will be implemented on November 14: 

• for industry  –  capacity limitation schedules;

for all categories of consumers – hourly outage schedules (from 1.5 to 3 groups).

It should be noted that one group means four hours without electricity, so tomorrow people will have to go without power for between 6 and 12 hours.

The reason is the consequences of enemy attacks on the power system. Energy workers are restoring damaged equipment and networks around the clock in order to restore power to Ukrainian homes as quickly as possible 

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Prolonged power outages in the Kyiv region — how many energy facilities did the occupiers damage in a week13.11.26, 19:37 • 8586 views

Antonina Tumanova

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