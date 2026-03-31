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Olena Pidhrushna has retired - the legend of Ukrainian biathlon said goodbye to sports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1542 views

The legendary biathlete and national team captain said goodbye to sports in Bukovel. She has Olympic gold from 2014 and a world championship title in sprint.

Olena Pidhrushna has retired - the legend of Ukrainian biathlon said goodbye to sports

A solemn ceremony marking the end of the career of Olena Pidhrushna, one of Ukraine's most successful biathletes, took place in Bukovel. This was reported by the NOC, according to UNN.

Details

Pidhrushna is an Olympic champion in the relay in 2014, a world champion in the sprint in 2013, and a multiple medalist at world and European championships. She also won victories and podium finishes at World Cup stages and was the captain of the Ukrainian women's national team for a long time.

Her performances were remembered by fans primarily due to her character and fight to the last meters of the distance. It was on the final laps of relays that Pidhrushna repeatedly snatched medals for Ukraine.

During her career, the athlete competed in hundreds of races and became one of the most decorated biathletes in the history of Ukraine.

The NOC noted that her experience and leadership qualities can continue to be useful for the development of Ukrainian sports.

The end of Pidhrushna's career symbolizes the end of an entire era in Ukrainian biathlon.

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