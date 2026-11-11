Oil prices rose after Iran's new statement

$45.500.0951.080.26
ukenru
08:44 AM • 13158 views
Second day of talks between Ukraine, US and Russia begins in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
06:41 AM • 23741 views
"A pregnant woman should not have to prove that she feels unwell": obstetrician-gynecologist Dmytro Hovsyeiev on symptoms that must not be ignored during pregnancy
06:35 AM • 15395 views
Inflation rose to 11% — eggs became the cheapest by the greatest amount, while utilities and fuel became more expensivePhoto
04:28 AM • 18814 views
Ukraine hopes to test the Freyja anti-ballistic system as early as this winter — Zelenskyy
November 10, 11:48 PM • 25809 views
The U.S. House of Representatives failed in its attempt to impeach Pete Hegseth
November 10, 10:46 PM • 23006 views
"Could I forgive Putin on the last day of my life? No," Zelenskyy
November 10, 08:50 PM • 21880 views
In Abu Dhabi, the issue of a large-scale exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 or 1,500 for 1,500 was discussed — Zelenskyy
November 10, 07:15 PM • 39113 views
Plasterers have overtaken IT specialists: which professionals can earn over 60,000 hryvnias in UkrainePhoto
November 10, 06:47 PM • 21122 views
On November 11, schedules will be in effect around the clock in Ukraine — how long you will have to sit without electricity
Exclusive
November 10, 06:35 PM • 18682 views
Major road accident in Bulgaria — the Foreign Ministry responds on whether any Ukrainians are among those affected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
The Ministry of Defense and the Economic Security Bureau will jointly inspect defense procurementsNovember 11, 12:19 AM • 13737 views
A massive UAV attack left Kryvyi Rih without electricityNovember 11, 12:50 AM • 17637 views
Drones attacked Russia's largest oil terminal in Ust-Luga - mediaVideoNovember 11, 01:52 AM • 13333 views
The number of Ukrainians with refugee status in the EU has decreased: Eurostat dataPhotoNovember 11, 02:23 AM • 15501 views
DTEK explained why the power goes out immediately after being switched onNovember 11, 02:54 AM • 13115 views
Publications
"A pregnant woman should not have to prove that she feels unwell": obstetrician-gynecologist Dmytro Hovsyeiev on symptoms that must not be ignored during pregnancy
Exclusive
06:41 AM • 23804 views
Plasterers have overtaken IT specialists: which professionals can earn over 60,000 hryvnias in UkrainePhotoNovember 10, 07:15 PM • 39142 views
Nations League: Can Ukraine get revenge against Northern Ireland in Belfast?PhotoVideoNovember 10, 05:46 PM • 32553 views
The Rada is preparing changes to taxation: which Ukrainians will pay more and what will happen to VAT for businesses PhotoNovember 10, 04:06 PM • 29536 views
The exchange rate is under full control — an economist forecast whether sharp currency fluctuations should be expected
Exclusive
November 10, 04:00 PM • 31803 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Kiper
Rustem Umerov
Meghan Markle
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle’s father returned to house arrest after removing his ankle monitor06:59 AM • 8894 views
Meghan Markle’s father cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and risks being detainedNovember 10, 09:01 PM • 19983 views
“Just two YouTubers relaxing” — Haaland taught MrBeast meditationPhotoVideoNovember 10, 07:56 PM • 17723 views
Patron the dog has become a father and showed the first photos of the puppiesVideoNovember 10, 06:22 PM • 18529 views
Meghan Markle appeared in public for the first time after her father's arrest, but declined to speakNovember 10, 04:28 PM • 18369 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Financial Times
Kh-59

Oil prices rose after Iran's new statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

Oil rose by approximately 1% following Iran's statements about nuclear materials and attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Brent reached $92.77.

Oil prices rose after Iran's new statement

Oil prices rose by approximately 1% on November 11, compared with two-month lows in the previous session, after the head of Iran’s security service said that Tehran would not allow any enriched nuclear material to be removed from the country. UNN reports this, citing Reuters.

Details

Washington said that nuclear issues must be part of any initial negotiations with Tehran aimed at ending the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.

Brent crude futures rose by $1.28, or 1.4%, to $92.77 per barrel at 09:34 GMT (11:34 Kyiv time). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 76 cents, or 0.9%, to $86.80.

In the previous trading session, oil prices initially fell by more than $3 per barrel after U.S. officials played down the need for further military strikes on Iran. Prices later recouped some of their losses after an Iranian security official said that no negotiations were taking place between the two sides.

"Oil prices are being supported by fading hopes of a quick de-escalation," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

According to the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, there are virtually no signs of a decline in attacks in the Strait of Hormuz after 37 attacks on vessels in October, the highest monthly figure since the start of the war.

"There has been an increase in attacks on vessels in the Persian Gulf shipping lanes amid uncertainty over diplomatic negotiations," said June Goh, a senior analyst at Sparta Commodities.

She added that the key factor for the market is whether Iran will meet U.S. demands in order to reach a diplomatic agreement.

A tanker was attacked northeast of Lima in Oman, the British agency UKMTO reported on Tuesday, November 10. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps separately said on Tuesday that two tankers caught fire after striking naval mines on an "unauthorized route" in the strait.

"Even if a deal is reached, an increase in traffic through the waterway would still depend on mine clearance, insurance costs, and whether shipowners are willing to take the risk at all," an LSEG Oil Research note dated November 10 said.

On the supply side, U.S. oil inventories rose by 9 million barrels over the past week, market sources said, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute. Official data is expected later on Wednesday.

Separately, in the russian federation, a local governor said that a drone attack caused a fire in the port area of Ust-Luga on Russia’s Baltic coast, injuring three workers.

Russian oil refinery capacity has fallen by approximately 30% since the end of October following the resumption of drone strikes, industry sources said.

The first peace meeting between Russian and Ukrainian officials since February took place in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, as representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump began a new campaign to end the war, the publication writes.

Oil prices rise amid uncertainty over the war with Iran05.11.26, 17:20 • 7503 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Explosions
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
Israel
Reuters
Abu Dhabi
Donald Trump
Tehran
Oman
United States
Ukraine
Iran