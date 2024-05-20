Oil is stable in price amid the death of the Iranian president and reports on the health of the Saudi king

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 77190 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106342 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149247 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153375 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249849 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173991 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165256 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148304 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225633 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113049 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 32474 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 41826 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 36070 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60436 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54434 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249849 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225633 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211771 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237525 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224352 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 77190 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54434 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60436 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112821 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113726 views
Oil is stable in price amid the death of the Iranian president and reports on the health of the Saudi king

Oil is stable in price amid the death of the Iranian president and reports on the health of the Saudi king

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17734 views

Iran's President Raisi died in a plane crash, Saudi Arabia's crown prince postponed his visit to Japan due to the king's health, and oil prices remained stable amid political uncertainty in major producing countries.

Oil prices remained stable on Monday amid political uncertainty in major producing countries after Iran's president died in a helicopter crash and Saudi Arabia's crown prince postponed a trip to Japan due to the health of his father, the king, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

At 12:05 GMT (15:05 Kyiv time), Brent crude fell 35 cents to $83.63 per barrel. The June contract for U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 43 cents to $79.63 per barrel. The more active July contract fell 38 cents to $79.2.

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, a hardliner long considered a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, died in a helicopter crash in a mountainous area near the border with Azerbaijan, officials and state media reported Monday. The sudden death of the Iranian president should not affect Iran's oil policy, as Khamenei is the highest authority and has the final say on all state issues, the newspaper points out.

Iran officially announces the death of President Raisi20.05.24, 08:59 • 21101 view

In addition, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman postponed his visit to Japan, which was scheduled to begin on Monday due to health problems with his father, King Salman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

Saul Kavonik, energy analyst at MST Marquee, said that the market has become accustomed to the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the energy sector.

"Regardless of this health issue, the Saudi strategy is expected to continue," he said.

Meanwhile, another Russian energy facility was reportedly hit. The Slavyansk oil refinery, located in the Krasnodar region, was hit by a drone attack over the weekend, state-run Russian media reported on Monday, citing a company security official.

Attack on a Russian refinery by Ukraine's special services: damage to a plant in the Krasnodar region confirmed20.05.24, 12:44 • 18635 views

"From here on out, we expect overall market fundamentals to improve and see similar inventory drawdowns and price movements as last summer, with Brent rising $10 above current levels by September," JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note late Sunday night.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known collectively as OPEC+, are scheduled to meet on June 1.

"The market also seems increasingly immune to developments on the geopolitical front, likely due to the large amount of spare capacity OPEC is sitting on," said Warren Patterson, head of commodity strategy at ING.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
reutersReuters
azerbaijanAzerbaijan
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
japanJapan
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

