At least one unit at the Slavic oil refinery of the Russian Federation was damaged as a result of a drone attack on May 19. This was reported by UNN with reference to Radio Svoboda.

Details

The Slavyansk refinery in the Krasnodar region of Russia has confirmed that at least 1 unit was damaged after a drone attack on May 19. So far, the total extent of the damage is unknown, a representative of the Slavyansk ECO company told Russian media.

Recall

SBU drones attacked the Russian military airfield Kuschevskoye and the Slavyansk oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, damaging the planes and forcing the refinery to suspend operations.