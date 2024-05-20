ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Iran officially announces the death of President Raisi

Iran officially announces the death of President Raisi

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian, and several other officials are killed in a plane crash.

The official announcement of the death of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi was made at the Imam al-Reza Mosque. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Iranian administration convened an emergency meeting on Monday morning after the official confirmation of the death of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian as a result of a helicopter crash, UNN reports, citing Mehr and Tasnim.

Details

"After the meeting, the Cabinet expressed condolences over the death of the president and his companions in the helicopter crash. Ministers paid tribute to the late president for his tireless efforts in office, noting that President Raisi dedicated his life to the Iranian nation," the statement said.

The ministers, as indicated, "emphasized that they will resolutely follow President Raisi's path to serve the country, assuring the Iranian people that there will be no disruption in administrative affairs.

It is noted that the tragedy occurred when the Iranian president and his entourage were returning from the Khoda-Afarin region in Iran's northwestern province of East Azarbaijan after the inauguration of a dam on the border with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"The crash killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir Abdullahiyan, Friday prayer leader of Tabriz Ayatollah Mohammed Ali Al Hashem, Governor of Eastern Azerbaijan Malek Rahmati, as well as members of the presidential security service and the crew," the statement said.

Iranian Vice President confirms death of President Raisi in plane crash20.05.24, 07:44 • 103458 views

The wreckage of the helicopter was found by rescuers in the early hours of Monday.

Addendum

According to the Iranian Constitution, Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mohber will lead the Cabinet at the discretion of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei until a new president is elected.

The constitution stipulates that a council consisting of the speaker of the parliament, the head of the judiciary, and the first vice president should be formed and take steps to elect a new president within 50 days.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
azerbaijanAzerbaijan
iranIran

