Occupants suffered losses on the left bank of Dnipro and retreated after two assaults

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled several attacks by the Russian army on the left bank of the Dnipro River. At the same time, the enemy does not stop aerial reconnaissance and continues to put pressure with artillery shelling, using a large number of attack drones and aircraft.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

Counter-battery fighting continues in the operational area of the Southern Defense Forces. The enemy is hoping to drive our units out of their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro. He dared to make two assaults, but traditionally retreated with losses. - the statement reads.

As for the enemy's actions, the report points to a large number of attack drones of various types used by the Russian Armed Forces, aerial reconnaissance continues, and the occupier is also attempting to use aviation. At the same time, the invaders do not stop artillery fire.

It is noted that the Russian Navy keeps 10 ships on combat duty at sea: 9 in the Black Sea and 1 in the Azov Sea.

Not far from Novorossiysk, a surface-to-air missile carrier with up to 8 Kalibrars is waiting.

Recall

Overnight, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 18 attack drones over Mykolaiv region, although the attack caused a fire at an infrastructure facility in the city and injured one person.

Russian occupiers have begun to use Starlink terminals purchased through third countries, although SpaceX says it is investigating suspected unauthorized use.