Occupants fired 139 times in Luhansk region yesterday - Lysohor

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 38227 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 146762 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 88536 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 317716 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 263005 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 200660 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236764 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252875 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159001 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372432 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
47%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 103290 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 128175 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 96142 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 89339 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 73810 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 74990 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 146785 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 317740 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 227213 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 263023 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 25884 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33438 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33036 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 90103 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 96897 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Occupants fired 139 times in Luhansk region yesterday - Lysohor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23244 views

Over the past day, Russian occupants fired 139 times at Luhansk region, launching 524 shells, while Ukrainian troops repelled more than 20 attacks.

Occupants fired 139 times in Luhansk region yesterday - Lysohor

Russian invaders fired 139 times at Luhansk region over the past day, firing 524 shells, while the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled more than 20 attacks. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk regional state administration Artem Lysogor, UNN reports .

The occupants are massively attacking in the Kupyansk sector of the frontline - our defenders repelled a real invasion with more than 20 attacks in a day. At the same time, the enemy remains quite active in the Lyman sector - south of Nevske. In this area, near Terny, five Russian attempts to advance were stopped,

- the statement said.

Details

According to him, the invaders are firing along the entire frontline - 139 attacks were registered yesterday. In total, Russians launched 524 shells. Nevske and Bilohorivka came under fire.

AddendumAddendum

Residents of the occupied Lysychansk claim that the municipal services in their city are created only on paper. Some enterprises are carrying out restoration work, but they are staffed by people who have been hired for a specific type of repair.

Everything else does not concern them. For example, emergency situations. There are no such teams in the village. You can call a payphone and try to get one, or walk a few kilometers and write a statement. However, there is no one to come,

- Lysogor writes.

It is noted that residents of the so-called "lPR" were promised to recalculate their pensions according to the legislation of the Russian Federation. They talked about raises. However, people are not credited with preferential service or some entries in their work record books regarding their total service.

In the absence of relevant documents, it is quite difficult to find evidence of work in labor records. Therefore, most people receive the smallest pensions - social pensions. They are not allowed to make an appointment to review their pension file. Residents of Lutuhyne and Lysychansk complain most often.

Recall

The Russian army suffered significant losses - about 60% of its equipment during unsuccessful attempts to storm the Limansko-Kupyansk direction of the Luhansk region.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Lyman, Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Lysychansk
Thorns
Luhansk
Kupyansk
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87