Occupants fired 139 times in Luhansk region yesterday - Lysohor

Russian invaders fired 139 times at Luhansk region over the past day, firing 524 shells, while the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled more than 20 attacks. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk regional state administration Artem Lysogor, UNN reports .

The occupants are massively attacking in the Kupyansk sector of the frontline - our defenders repelled a real invasion with more than 20 attacks in a day. At the same time, the enemy remains quite active in the Lyman sector - south of Nevske. In this area, near Terny, five Russian attempts to advance were stopped, - the statement said.

Details

According to him, the invaders are firing along the entire frontline - 139 attacks were registered yesterday. In total, Russians launched 524 shells. Nevske and Bilohorivka came under fire.

AddendumAddendum

Residents of the occupied Lysychansk claim that the municipal services in their city are created only on paper. Some enterprises are carrying out restoration work, but they are staffed by people who have been hired for a specific type of repair.

Everything else does not concern them. For example, emergency situations. There are no such teams in the village. You can call a payphone and try to get one, or walk a few kilometers and write a statement. However, there is no one to come, - Lysogor writes.

It is noted that residents of the so-called "lPR" were promised to recalculate their pensions according to the legislation of the Russian Federation. They talked about raises. However, people are not credited with preferential service or some entries in their work record books regarding their total service.

In the absence of relevant documents, it is quite difficult to find evidence of work in labor records. Therefore, most people receive the smallest pensions - social pensions. They are not allowed to make an appointment to review their pension file. Residents of Lutuhyne and Lysychansk complain most often.

Recall

The Russian army suffered significant losses - about 60% of its equipment during unsuccessful attempts to storm the Limansko-Kupyansk direction of the Luhansk region.