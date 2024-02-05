Occupants attacked 9 regions of Ukraine with various types of weapons over the last day - there are dead and wounded

The Russian invaders shelled 114 Ukrainian settlements and 44 infrastructure facilities. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Media Platform of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

According to the information provided by the Situation Center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Russian troops fired on the territory of 9 regions of Ukraine over the past day, the Military Media Center reports.

It is stated that the army of the Russian Federation used various types of weapons during the day - mortars, tanks, cannon artillery, MLRS, SAMs, OTRK, UAVs and tactical aircraft. The enemy shelled 114 Ukrainian settlements, and 44 infrastructure facilities were hit by the occupiers' fire. According to official information, civilian casualties have been confirmed, and there are also wounded - the information is currently being clarified.

Recall

Russian troops fired over 130 shells at Kherson region, wounding one person during 36 attacks over the past day.

Over the past day, the occupants shelled about 18 settlements in Kharkiv region, increasing the number of air strikes and damaging infrastructure, such as power substations and buildings, but without causing casualties.

One person was killed and four others injured as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region on February 4.