Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 74592 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118484 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123200 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165110 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165387 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267986 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176903 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166862 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148625 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237972 views

Occupants attacked 9 regions of Ukraine with various types of weapons over the last day - there are dead and wounded

Occupants attacked 9 regions of Ukraine with various types of weapons over the last day - there are dead and wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 125148 views

Over the past day, Russian occupants shelled 114 Ukrainian settlements and 44 infrastructure facilities, causing deaths and injuries.

The Russian invaders shelled 114 Ukrainian settlements and 44 infrastructure facilities. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Media Platform of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

According to the information provided by the Situation Center of the Ministry of Defense  of Ukraine, Russian troops fired on the territory of 9 regions of Ukraine over the past day, the Military Media Center reports.

It is stated that the army of the Russian Federation used various types of weapons during the day - mortars, tanks, cannon artillery, MLRS, SAMs, OTRK, UAVs and tactical aircraft. The enemy shelled 114 Ukrainian settlements, and 44 infrastructure facilities were hit by the occupiers' fire. According to official information, civilian casualties have been confirmed, and there are also wounded - the information is currently being clarified.

Recall

Russian troops fired over 130 shells at Kherson region, wounding one person during 36 attacks over the past day.

Over the past day, the occupants shelled about 18 settlements in Kharkiv region, increasing the number of air strikes and damaging infrastructure, such as power substations and buildings, but without causing casualties.

One person was killed and four others injured as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region on February 4.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
khersonKherson

