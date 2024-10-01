Occupants attacked 10 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region more than 350 times: there are destructions
Kyiv • UNN
On September 30, Russian troops attacked 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, launching 359 attacks. The destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure was recorded, but there were no casualties.
Russian troops conducted 359 attacks on 10 localities in Zaporizhzhia region over the past day, September 30. There were no casualties, but there is destruction. This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.
Details
According to Fedorov, Russian troops carried out 10 air strikes on Novooleksandrivka, Veselyanka, Pyatikhatki, Temyrivka, Novodarivka, Novoandriivka and Mala Tokmachka.
192 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka.
Gulyaypole, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne were hit by 5 MLRS attacks.
152 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.
“There were 23 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured,” said Fedorov.
