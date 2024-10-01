Mykolaiv region suffers enemy drone attacks: truck damaged

In the Mykolaiv region, the Kutsurubska community was attacked by FPV drones yesterday, and a truck was damaged. This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim in Telegram, UNN reports.

Yesterday, on September 30, at 13:13, 13:58, 16:36, 18:01, the enemy attacked the Kutsurubska community with FPV drones. As a result, a truck was damaged in the village of Dmytrivka. There were no casualties, - the statement said.

It was also reported. That on the night of October 1, air defense forces and means in Mykolaiv region destroyed four Shahed 131/136 UAVs.

Recall

On September 28, a Russian FPV drone attacked a residential building in the Kutsurubska community of Mykolaiv region. As a result of the attack, a retired couple was wounded: A 67-year-old man in serious condition and a 64-year-old woman in moderate condition.