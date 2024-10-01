Mykolaiv region suffers enemy drone attacks: truck damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv region was attacked by FPV drones, damaging a truck. At night, air defense forces destroyed four Shahed drones.
In the Mykolaiv region, the Kutsurubska community was attacked by FPV drones yesterday, and a truck was damaged. This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim in Telegram, UNN reports.
Yesterday, on September 30, at 13:13, 13:58, 16:36, 18:01, the enemy attacked the Kutsurubska community with FPV drones. As a result, a truck was damaged in the village of Dmytrivka. There were no casualties,
It was also reported. That on the night of October 1, air defense forces and means in Mykolaiv region destroyed four Shahed 131/136 UAVs.
Recall
On September 28, a Russian FPV drone attacked a residential building in the Kutsurubska community of Mykolaiv region. As a result of the attack, a retired couple was wounded: A 67-year-old man in serious condition and a 64-year-old woman in moderate condition.