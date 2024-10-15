Occupants are not preparing for winter, seek to use favorable weather conditions before frost - OTG “Luhansk”
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian occupiers are trying to make the most of the favorable weather conditions in the Donetsk region before the onset of frost. Ukrainian troops, unlike the enemy, are preparing for the winter period.
Russian occupants are not preparing for the winter period at the front and are trying to use favorable weather conditions in Donetsk region before the onset of frost. This was reported by Anastasia Bobovnikova, a spokeswoman for the Luhansk operational and tactical group, during a telethon, UNN reports.
According to our intelligence, the enemy is not preparing for the winter period. They are trying to make the most of the dry weather that is now in the Donetsk region
According to her, the Russian occupiers are using artillery, FPV drones and other means of destruction, trying to achieve their goals before the onset of frost, and Ukrainian troops, unlike the enemy, are preparing for the winter period, which will make it difficult for the invaders to storm Ukrainian positions.
Recall
Over the last day, 198 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most of them - a quarter - in the Kurakhove sector, the enemy was also active in the Pokrovske and Lyman sectors.