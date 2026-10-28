Norway allocates $54 million to Ukraine to support the energy sector

Norway will provide Ukraine with 500 million Norwegian kroner, or about $54 million, to support the energy sector. Norway’s Energy Minister Terje Aasland announced this during a visit to Kyiv, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reports, writes UNN.

Details

Following the meeting, representatives of the two countries signed a memorandum on strengthening the energy partnership. The document updates the agreements reached in June 2024 and sets out new areas of cooperation.

In particular, it concerns the restoration of energy-generating capacity, the development of hydropower and other renewable energy sources, distributed generation, and electricity storage systems.

Norway will help restore Ukraine’s energy system

The parties paid particular attention to modernizing energy infrastructure, attracting investment, improving the reliability of electricity supplies, and cooperation in the gas sector.

They also discussed the supply of necessary equipment, the creation of reserves, and the attraction of additional funds to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

During the talks, the Ukrainian side briefed the Norwegian minister on the change in the tactics of Russian attacks on energy facilities and the current needs for their restoration.

Norway’s Prime Minister responded to Denmark’s criticism of his conversation with Putin