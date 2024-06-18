North Korean soldiers invade across the border, but retreat after being shot at by South Korea

North Korean soldiers temporarily crossed the heavily fortified border with South Korea, but retreated after warning shots from Seoul's military. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Dozens of North Korean soldiers reportedly temporarily crossed the heavily fortified border with South Korea.

Seoul's military responded with a warning shot, after which North Korean troops retreated to the north.

The incident took place on the military demarcation line, which technically remains in a state of war between the two Koreas.

This is the second such intrusion in the last two weeks.

