Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13790 views

North Korean soldiers invade across the border, but retreat after being shot at by South Korea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19690 views

Dozens of North Korean soldiers temporarily crossed the heavily fortified border with South Korea, but retreated after warning shots from the South Korean military.

North Korean soldiers invade across the border, but retreat after being shot at by South Korea

North Korean soldiers temporarily crossed the heavily fortified border with South Korea, but retreated after warning shots from Seoul's military. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

Dozens of North Korean soldiers reportedly temporarily crossed the heavily fortified border with South Korea.

Seoul's military responded with a warning shot, after which North Korean troops retreated to the north.

The incident took place on the military demarcation line, which technically remains in a state of war between the two Koreas.

Add

This is the second such intrusion in the last two weeks.

North Korea sends new batch of garbage balloons abroad09.06.24, 01:55 • 27923 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Seoul
North Korea
South Korea
