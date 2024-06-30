North Korea condemns joint military exercises of South Korea, Japan and the United States

North Korea has criticized the joint military exercises of South Korea, Japan and the United States. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Sunday, North Korean state media reported that the country strongly condemned the joint military exercises held this month by South Korea, Japan, and the United States.

The DPRK claims that such exercises demonstrate the transformation of relations between the three countries into an "Asian version of NATO.

Recall

On Thursday, South Korea, Japan, and the United States launched a large-scale joint military exercise called Freedom Edge, involving naval destroyers, fighter jets, and the nuclear-powered USS Theodore Roosevelt.

The purpose of these exercises is to strengthen defense against missiles, submarines and air attacks.

The United States, South Korea and Japan condemned the deepening of military cooperation between the DPRK and the russian federation