No power outage schedules are planned for tomorrow in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Tuesday in Ukraine will pass without electricity consumption restrictions. Ukrenergo asks not to turn on powerful appliances in the evening hours from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM.
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will not be in effect in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.
Tomorrow, Tuesday, no measures to restrict consumption are planned.
The company urged to limit the use of powerful electrical appliances in the evening hours from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM.
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