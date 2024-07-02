$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 47058 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 53183 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 76820 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 164726 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 211485 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 130966 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 360889 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179920 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148665 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197456 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

No evidence of North Korean troops being sent to Russia for war in Ukraine - Pentagon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108385 views

The United States has no evidence that North Korean troops were sent to Russia to support its invasion of Ukraine, but it knows that North Korea supports Russia's military aggression.

No evidence of North Korean troops being sent to Russia for war in Ukraine - Pentagon

Details

Details

At the same time, Singh emphasized that the United States is aware of the position of the regime in Pyongyang, which supports the Kremlin's military aggression and provides Russia with various military support.

At the same time, Singh emphasized that the United States is aware of the position of the regime in Pyongyang, which supports the Kremlin's military aggression and provides Russia with various military support.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
United States Department of Defense
The Pentagon
Pyongyang
North Korea
United States
Ukraine
