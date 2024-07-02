No evidence of North Korean troops being sent to Russia for war in Ukraine - Pentagon

The United States has no confirmation yet that North Korean engineer troops have been sent to Russia to support Russia's military aggression in Ukraine. This was stated during a press briefing by Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of Defense Sabrina Singh, UNN reports .

Details

"I don't have anything on that," the defense official said in response to a question about whether the Pentagon sees any signs that North Korea has sent troops to Russia to support its war in Ukraine.

At the same time, Singh emphasized that the United States is aware of the position of the regime in Pyongyang, which supports the Kremlin's military aggression and provides Russia with various military support.

