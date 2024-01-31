No electricity shortage, power outage in Kharkiv region disrupted train traffic - Ministry of Energy

There is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine, with 8 TPP units in reserve. In the Kharkiv region, due to the line disconnection and de-energization of a substation for technical reasons, train traffic was disrupted. This was reported on Wednesday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Generation and consumption

"There is no shortage of electricity in the power system. Electricity generated by Ukrainian power plants is sufficient to meet the needs of consumers. Commercial electricity imports are also planned," the Energy Ministry said.

As noted, there are eight thermal generation units in reserve that will be connected to the grid if necessary.

"The system is balanced. Stabilization schedules of outages are not applied," the Ministry said, calling for the transfer of consumption of energy-intensive appliances to another time during peak hours (from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 17:00 to 19:00).

Consequences of shelling and power outages

The hostilities have reportedly cut power to an overhead line in Donetsk region, resulting in the de-energization of substations and the loss of electricity for household consumers.

As noted, the 110 kV overhead line in Kharkiv region was disconnected for technical reasons. As a result, the substation that supplies power to the railroad was de-energized (train traffic was disrupted), and household consumers were also left without electricity. All users were promptly reconnected.

Theft of a wire on OHL 330 of NPC Ukrenergo was detected in Kharkiv district.

According to Ukrenergo, a total of 382 settlements remain without power as of this morning due to the fighting and other reasons. There are new damages due to shelling in the networks of Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions. For technological reasons, there are power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k and Chernihiv regions.

Import/export

For the current day, as indicated, electricity imports are projected at 2,970 MWh, with no exports expected. According to Ukrenergo, electricity is imported in the morning and evening hours from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, and Moldova.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 15.60 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.