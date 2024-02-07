No active departure of people from the occupied Crimea is observed - Mission of the President in the ARC

Currently, there is no active exodus of people from the occupied Crimea. On the contrary, the invaders are actively trying to continue the practice of settling the peninsula with Russians, while repressing and persecuting the pro-Ukrainian population. This was reported to UNN journalist in response to a request from the press service of the Presidential Mission in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

When asked whether there is an outflow of people, in particular Russians, from Crimea because of the "cotton" and attacks on Russian military facilities by drones, the Presidential Mission in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea replied: "Currently, we do not observe an active outflow of people from the occupied Crimea. On the contrary, the occupiers are actively trying to continue the practice of settling the peninsula with Russians, while repressing and persecuting the pro-Ukrainian population.

According to the Mission, it is not beneficial for the occupiers to have people in Crimea waiting for release, and they do not want anyone waiting for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the occupied territories.

"This also applies to appointments to senior positions. For example, a former prosecutor in the Amur region has recently been appointed as the prosecutor of the occupied city of Sevastopol," the Mission noted.

Addendum

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, "cotton" is constantly happening, for example, on February 6, explosions were heard in the area of Kozatska Bay .

The head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, assured that Ukraine would continue to put pressure on Russian forces and destroy Russian logistics in Crimea.