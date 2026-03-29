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New suspects detained in Paris over attempted bombing of Bank of America

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2284 views

French police arrested two more individuals for attempting to plant explosives. One of the detainees received 600 euros via Snapchat for carrying out the attack.

New suspects detained in Paris over attempted bombing of Bank of America
Photo: freepik

In France, police have arrested two more people in connection with an alleged attempt to plant an improvised explosive device near Bank of America's Paris headquarters. This is reported by UNN with reference to France 24.

Details

According to the police, one of the detainees stated that he was recruited through the Snapchat application to carry out an explosion in exchange for 600 euros ($692). He was arrested at the moment he was about to ignite the device with a lighter.

Another police source told the media that while the explosive device was being planted, another suspect stepped back, apparently to take a photo or video of the crime on his mobile phone.

A Bank of America spokesperson, whose US headquarters are in Charlotte, North Carolina, told reporters that they were aware of the situation and were in contact with French authorities.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez praised the police's swift action, given the "current international situation."

Recall

On the night of Saturday, March 28, French police prevented a possible explosion near the American bank Bank of America building in Paris. The suspect was detained at the moment when, according to the investigation, he was preparing to detonate an improvised explosive device.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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