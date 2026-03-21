New look and new vibe - Klavdia Petrivna premiered SLAY

Ukrainian singer Klavdia Petrivna presented a new work - a lyric video for the song "SLAY", in which she moved away from her usual dramatic style and opted for an ironic mood, reports UNN with reference to the celebrity's You-Tube.

Details

It can be confidently stated that this time the performer offers listeners a lighter and more playful format. In the caption to the release, she invited fans to join the interactive and "roll call" of those who "SLAY" (look stunning), hinting at the new aesthetic and mood of the composition.

Visually, the video is made in a bright style with pink hues, emphasizing the irony and pop sound of the track. The image of the singer herself is glamorous and somewhat provocative, which contrasts with her previous, more dramatic works. The track itself is more than recognizable. Klavdia Petrivna's signature in the context of musical harmony is immediately felt.

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The song "SLAY" has already gathered thousands of views and user reactions, who are actively participating in the discussion in the comments.

Thus, Klavdia Petrivna continues to experiment with style and communication with the audience, adding more self-irony and lightness to her work.

Recall

The mysterious singer Klavdia Petrivna showed her face for the first time at a solo concert in the "Palace of Sports".

Oksana Pekun went beyond: the singer radically changed her musical style