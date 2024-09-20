New clothes worth almost a million hryvnias were found in a truck with humanitarian aid

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 108746 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 112797 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 182841 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145737 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147971 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140813 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190092 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112230 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179798 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104865 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 49864 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 38075 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 66926 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 38835 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 34666 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 182841 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190092 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179798 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206986 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195630 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146077 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145642 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150047 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141195 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157830 views
New clothes worth almost a million hryvnias were found in a truck with humanitarian aid

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18855 views

At the Krakivets-Korchova checkpoint, customs officers found a truck with 6,600 new T-shirts that were not listed in the declaration. The cargo was being transported under the guise of humanitarian aid for a Lviv charity fund.

At the Krakivets-Korchova checkpoint, customs officers found a truck that, under the guise of humanitarian cargo for a Lviv charity foundation, was transporting 4.6 thousand new men's and 2 thousand women's T-shirts not listed in the declaration. This was reported by the State Customs Service, UNN reports.

"A truck arrived at the Krakivets-Korchova checkpoint, which, according to the declaration, was transporting 4 tons of humanitarian cargo for a charity foundation in Lviv: diapers, clothes, used clothes, strollers, beds, mattresses. However, during the inspection of the car, customs officers found 4.6 thousand new men's and 2 thousand women's T-shirts that were not indicated in the declaration," the statement said.

Woman tried to smuggle two iPhone 16 Pro Max into Ukraine20.09.24, 20:26 • 18629 views

According to preliminary data, the value of the goods is UAH 989 thousand. Customs officers drew up an administrative protocol under Art. 472 (failure to declare goods, commercial vehicles) of the CCU.

Recall

At the Yahodyn checkpoint, Volyn customs officers found more than 3 kg of ecstasy in a Warsaw-Zaporizhzhia bus. The drugs were hidden among food and in cat food boxes.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
warsawWarsaw
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
lvivLviv

