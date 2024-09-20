New clothes worth almost a million hryvnias were found in a truck with humanitarian aid

At the Krakivets-Korchova checkpoint, customs officers found a truck that, under the guise of humanitarian cargo for a Lviv charity foundation, was transporting 4.6 thousand new men's and 2 thousand women's T-shirts not listed in the declaration. This was reported by the State Customs Service, UNN reports.

"A truck arrived at the Krakivets-Korchova checkpoint, which, according to the declaration, was transporting 4 tons of humanitarian cargo for a charity foundation in Lviv: diapers, clothes, used clothes, strollers, beds, mattresses. However, during the inspection of the car, customs officers found 4.6 thousand new men's and 2 thousand women's T-shirts that were not indicated in the declaration," the statement said.

According to preliminary data, the value of the goods is UAH 989 thousand. Customs officers drew up an administrative protocol under Art. 472 (failure to declare goods, commercial vehicles) of the CCU.

