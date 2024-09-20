Woman tried to smuggle two iPhone 16 Pro Max into Ukraine

The woman wanted to smuggle two iPhone 16 pro max smartphones into Ukraine without declaring them to the customs authority, UNN reports with reference to the State Customs Service.

"Today, on September 20, at the Porubne-Siret checkpoint on the border with Romania, a Ukrainian citizen tried to illegally move 2 units of iPhone 16 pro max into the territory of our country on foot without declaring them to the customs authority," the statement said.

Based on this fact, customs officers drew up a report on violation of customs rules under Part 2 of Art. 471 of the CCU.

The gadgets were seized. The estimated value of the goods is over UAH 160 thousand.

An attempt was made to smuggle a batch of MDMA in cat food boxes on a bus from Poland