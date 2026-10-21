Netflix loses growth momentum, shares fall - what losses could await the streaming giant

$45.080.0850.530.00
ukenru
07:34 PM • 2590 views
Ukraine and Norway are preparing three defense projects to protect the skies — Zelenskyy revealed the details
Exclusive
06:45 PM • 11167 views
Autogas in Ukraine is getting more expensive: what is the reason and what should drivers expect next
05:35 PM • 14223 views
When rain will come and when warm and dry weather is expected — forecasters have issued a three-day forecast
05:21 PM • 13980 views
The Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee recommended the draft 2027 State Budget for its first reading: what changes are proposed
05:11 PM • 12347 views
Witkoff called the talks in Oslo and St. Petersburg "constructive," but "a lot of important work lies ahead"
Exclusive
04:45 PM • 18280 views
From UAH 120,000 to nearly UAH 200,000: where and when Ukrainians will be able to buy the iPhone Duo
04:32 PM • 12778 views
Tomorrow, parts of Ukraine will be subject to blackout schedules — how many groups will be without electricity
03:29 PM • 14742 views
The Kremlin stated that "things are moving" toward the end of the war in Ukraine
02:51 PM • 16216 views
"Destructive force" of El Niño could cause record temperature rise in the Pacific Ocean - UN
01:59 PM • 16641 views
russia is ready to resume talks on Ukraine in a trilateral format in November — the Kremlin
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
3.4m/s
92%
759mm
Popular news
The Verkhovna Rada’s Budget Committee supported increasing military personnel’s salaries, says MPOctober 21, 09:53 AM • 25828 views
Putin will study the proposals brought by Witkoff after his meeting with Zelenskyy, the Kremlin saysOctober 21, 10:58 AM • 18061 views
The meeting between Putin and Witkoff has ended in RussiaOctober 21, 12:16 PM • 15011 views
He listed his titles and achievements — Ronaldo secured a reduction in his punishment following the scandal in the Portugal national team02:39 PM • 11924 views
The influencer and creator of the popular game Stick Run died after an incident during a live broadcastPhoto03:11 PM • 17079 views
Publications
Autogas in Ukraine is getting more expensive: what is the reason and what should drivers expect next
Exclusive
06:45 PM • 11154 views
From UAH 120,000 to nearly UAH 200,000: where and when Ukrainians will be able to buy the iPhone Duo
Exclusive
04:45 PM • 18276 views
EU plans to spend over €200 billion in 2027: where the money will go and how much will be allocated to UkraineOctober 21, 01:45 PM • 26699 views
Russian oil refineries under attack by Ukrainian drones: how to intensify the crisis in the enemy’s oil refining industryPhoto
Exclusive
October 21, 05:35 AM • 59112 views
A New Path to Peace — What Zelenskyy Will Bring to Ukraine from the Talks in OsloOctober 20, 07:30 PM • 66672 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Viktor Orbán
Andriy Pyshnyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Oslo
Norway
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
France has launched an award for books written with AI03:42 PM • 10871 views
The influencer and creator of the popular game Stick Run died after an incident during a live broadcastPhoto03:11 PM • 17268 views
He listed his titles and achievements — Ronaldo secured a reduction in his punishment following the scandal in the Portugal national team02:39 PM • 12086 views
A British ship that sank more than 160 years ago has been found in the Gulf of FinlandPhotoOctober 21, 03:05 AM • 50574 views
Rihanna was furious over the disclosure of her music plans: A$AP Rocky revealed the consequencesOctober 21, 02:05 AM • 48978 views
Actual
Technology
ChatGPT
Heating
The Guardian
Financial Times

Netflix loses growth momentum, shares fall - what losses could await the streaming giant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Netflix is forecasting a slowdown in revenue growth for the fourth consecutive quarter, while its advertising business is developing more slowly than expected. Since the beginning of the year, the company's shares have lost about a quarter of their value.

Netflix loses growth momentum, shares fall - what losses could await the streaming giant
Photo: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Netflix's downward revision of its advertising revenue forecast is fueling concerns that its "growth engine" is losing momentum. This puts at risk the competitive advantage that once made Netflix a model for the entire media industry, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

The company's shares fell nearly 5% on Wednesday afternoon. This came after Netflix forecast slower revenue growth for the fourth consecutive quarter. One of Hollywood's biggest investors in original content is currently struggling to create truly major hits.

Netflix plans major staff cuts amid competition for viewers14.10.26, 21:38 • 17196 views

"Netflix is increasingly being held to standards that match its own exceptionally high benchmarks. This raises the question: has the company lost the focus and flexibility that once set it apart from its competitors?" PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore said in a note to clients. Since the beginning of the year, the company's shares have lost about a quarter of their value. Netflix's unsuccessful attempt to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery only intensified concerns that the company has almost no avenues left for growth other than raising prices and cracking down on password sharing.

Netflix's advertising business, which was long viewed as a key source of future growth, is developing more slowly than expected. At the same time, the company's attempts to establish itself in the gaming industry — including through deals to add games from the Grand Theft Auto series — have so far failed to produce tangible results.

Meanwhile, YouTube and TikTok are competing for viewers' attention by offering a constant stream of relatively inexpensive user-generated content. In addition, competition is expected to intensify further after Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount merge under Skydance's leadership.

Netflix has decided to broadcast the FIFA World Cup in Europe — where it will show the matches13.10.26, 17:12 • 31956 views

In response to these challenges, Netflix cut 6% of its workforce and replaced two top executives responsible for content policy.

Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said on Tuesday that these steps will allow Netflix to focus on its core business — creating series and films — to make the service indispensable to consumers.

Some analysts believe that the new head of content, Peter Rice, will help improve Netflix's selection of films and series. He is expected to place greater emphasis on high-end projects ("prestige content") and draw on his connections with leading creative talent.

"His industry connections could prove useful in attracting and retaining prominent filmmakers — especially after creators such as the Duffer brothers, Shawn Levy and Noah Baumbach left the company," said Citizens analyst Matthew Condon. "Rice's extensive experience managing live sports broadcasts could help implement a more ambitious approach to producing high-end sports content, further enhancing the value proposition of Netflix."

In addition

According to LSEG data, more than 20 brokerage firms revised their share-price targets downward after the results were released.

If the current downward trend continues, the streaming giant could lose about $13 billion in market value.

Director of "47 Ronin" sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for defrauding Netflix of $11 million30.06.26, 04:39 • 13474 views

BofA Global Research analysts said that the management change and staff cuts are a "signal that management is focused on improving content quality and increasing the share of successful, popular projects."

Netflix shares are currently trading at approximately 18.3 times expected earnings for the next 12 months. For comparison, the figure is 14.76 for Walt Disney (DIS.N) and 6.26 for Comcast (CMCSA.O).

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
Film
Series
Grand Theft Auto
TikTok
Reuters
Netflix
YouTube