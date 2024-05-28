Netanyahu calls civilian deaths in Israeli strike on Gaza a tragic mistake

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked
March 1, 09:59 AM

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM

Netanyahu calls civilian deaths in Israeli strike on Gaza a tragic mistake

Netanyahu calls civilian deaths in Israeli strike on Gaza a tragic mistake

Kyiv  •  UNN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the military made a “tragic mistake” that resulted in a fire in a refugee camp in southern Gaza after an Israeli strike on the city of Rafah, killing at least 45 people.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that an Israeli strike on the city of Rafah in southern Gaza resulted in a "tragic mistake" that caused a fire in a camp for displaced Palestinians, where at least 45 people were killed, according to local authorities. UNN writes about this with reference to CTV News.

Details

Despite our best efforts to avoid harming innocent civilians, a tragic mistake was made last night. We are investigating the incident and will draw conclusions, as is our policy

- Netanyahu said in an address to the Israeli parliament.

Netanyahu did not specify what exactly the mistake was. Initially, the Israeli military said it had conducted a precision air strike on a Hamas facility, killing two high-ranking militants. When details of the strike and the shelling emerged, the military said it had launched an investigation into the deaths of civilians.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health and the Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service, at least 45 people were killed. The ministry said that at least 12 women, eight children and three elderly people were among the dead, and three more bodies were burned beyond recognition.

Netanyahu said that Israel must destroy the last Hamas battalions in Rafah. On Sunday, the militants fired a barrage of rockets from the city toward the densely populated central part of Israel, no one was injured in the attack.

Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city on the border with Egypt, is currently home to more than a million people - about half of Gaza's population. Hundreds of thousands of people live in tent camps in and around the city.

Israel says it is doing its best to abide by the laws of war, and says it is dealing with an enemy that does not make such commitments, embeds itself in civilian areas, and refuses to unconditionally release Israeli hostages.

The UN Security Council has scheduled an emergency closed-door meeting on the situation in Rafah for Tuesday afternoon at the request of Algeria, the Arab representative on the Council, two Council diplomats told the Associated Press before the official announcement.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
Contact us about advertising