NBU "released" the euro: official exchange rate for March 27

As of Friday, March 27, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.88 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Thursday was 43.87 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 50.61. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 43.8850 UAH (+1 kopiyka) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 50.6104 UAH (-24 kopiykas) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.8406 UAH (-7 kopiykas) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Friday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 43.65-44.15 UAH, the euro at 50.55-51.20 UAH, and the zloty at 11.80-12.40 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 43.88-43.93 UAH/dollar and 50.68-50.72 UAH/euro.

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine maintained the key policy rate at 15%, postponing further easing of its interest rate policy.

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