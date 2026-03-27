NBU "released" the euro: official exchange rate for March 27

$43.880.0150.610.24
ukenru
Exclusive
05:31 AM • 10664 views
JULIK released a candid song about love and confessed who he is ready to give everything forPhotoVideo
Exclusive
March 27, 12:33 AM • 26820 views
After losing to Sweden, the Ukrainian national team will miss its fourth consecutive World Cup.Photo
March 26, 06:28 PM • 37019 views
Budanov hopes for a large prisoner exchange on EasterVideo
Exclusive
March 26, 06:12 PM • 35871 views
Over $30 billion in a month - war with Iran exposed the crisis of the defense industry
Exclusive
March 26, 05:53 PM • 30829 views
From exchange rates to pensions: how problems with international financing will affect the country's economy and the lives of Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 26, 03:16 PM • 57425 views
When will the war in Ukraine end - experts' opinions
Exclusive
March 26, 02:41 PM • 37534 views
How to choose a safe dental clinic for treating a child under sedation - expert advice
Exclusive
March 26, 12:59 PM • 26619 views
How the war in the Middle East fills the Kremlin's budget
March 26, 09:53 AM • 32541 views
Pentagon considers redirecting weapons intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - WP
March 25, 06:28 PM • 47454 views
Russia is preparing an operation against water supply systems in the coming months, and Ukraine is preparing defense lines - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
1.6m/s
61%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine wants to conclude a sky security agreement with Saudi Arabia – mediaMarch 27, 12:58 AM • 19456 views
Leningrad region attacked by drones for the third night in a row, explosions heard in port areasPhotoVideoMarch 27, 01:20 AM • 8476 views
6 people injured in Kharkiv strike01:54 AM • 12419 views
Flawless Ukrainian - Eurovision 2026 participants performed Ruslana's "Wild Dances"03:09 AM • 18118 views
Yevhen Kot admitted to panic attacks and alcohol addiction04:23 AM • 10234 views
Publications
When will the war in Ukraine end - experts' opinions
Exclusive
March 26, 03:16 PM • 57425 views
New mobilization rules - what changes from April 1March 26, 02:49 PM • 63098 views
What is time management and how to master itMarch 26, 01:18 PM • 45794 views
Odrex Clinic loses patient trust and money while the medical market growsMarch 26, 12:14 PM • 52183 views
Top 10 Healthy Breakfasts Anyone Can MakePhotoMarch 26, 11:31 AM • 72635 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Musician
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
France
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elton John celebrated his 79th birthday and received a touching greeting from his husbandVideoMarch 26, 03:55 PM • 21034 views
Top 10 Healthy Breakfasts Anyone Can MakePhotoMarch 26, 11:31 AM • 72635 views
Serhiy Prytula revealed for the first time where his son is studying and whether he plans to connect his life with the military sphereMarch 25, 12:24 PM • 46796 views
BTS concert in Seoul gathered 18.4 million online viewersMarch 25, 06:19 AM • 82689 views
Orlando Bloom's new romance after breakup with Katy Perry - who is the actor dating?PhotoMarch 24, 06:35 PM • 57499 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude

NBU "released" the euro: official exchange rate for March 27

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5682 views

The official dollar exchange rate rose to UAH 43.88, while the euro depreciated to UAH 50.61. In banks, the American currency is bought at UAH 43.65 and sold at UAH 44.15.

NBU "released" the euro: official exchange rate for March 27

As of Friday, March 27, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.88 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Thursday was 43.87 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 50.61. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 43.8850 UAH (+1 kopiyka) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 50.6104 UAH (-24 kopiykas) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.8406 UAH (-7 kopiykas) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Friday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 43.65-44.15 UAH, the euro at 50.55-51.20 UAH, and the zloty at 11.80-12.40 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 43.88-43.93 UAH/dollar and 50.68-50.72 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      The National Bank of Ukraine maintained the key policy rate at 15%, postponing further easing of its interest rate policy.

      Bitcoin stabilizes - should one invest amid wars?23.03.26, 18:59 • 59383 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine