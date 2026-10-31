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Nawrocki entered the building of Poland's Constitutional Tribunal despite opposition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1042 views

President of Poland Karol Nawrocki cut short his visit to Senegal due to the conflict surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal. A verbal altercation took place in the building.

Nawrocki entered the building of Poland's Constitutional Tribunal despite opposition

President of Poland Karol Nawrocki entered the building of the country's Constitutional Tribunal despite resistance. This was reported by Onet, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that a verbal altercation arose there between representatives of the country's president and the people who were inside.

Constitutional Tribunal Judge Hanna Korwin-Piotrowska stated that they had allegedly obstructed the convening of the Tribunal's Assembly with the participation of all judges, which meant that the court could not make decisions.

Today, Constitutional Tribunal Judge Hanna Korwin-Piotrowska offered several times to meet with the president in safe conditions befitting officials of state institutions. The president chose the path of physical confrontation with her

- one of the judges, Maciej Berek, wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, at around 22:00, Polish President Karol Nawrocki returned to the country, interrupting his visit to Senegal. He is currently at the Presidential Palace. A meeting with the First President of the Supreme Court of Poland, Zbigniew Kapiński, is scheduled.

Recall

Polish President Karol Nawrocki interrupted his visit to Senegal and is returning to Warsaw after the president of Poland's Constitutional Tribunal was removed from office and protests began in the country.

Protests near Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal are gaining momentum — Nawrocki’s camp claims an attempted coup31.10.26, 03:22 • 15197 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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