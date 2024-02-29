Navalny's funeral: funeral companies refuse to provide a hearse, and police are on duty at the cemetery

Funeral companies in russia are refusing to provide a hearse to transport Alexei Navalny's body to the church for the funeral ceremony. In addition, police officers are already on duty near the borisov cemetery where Navalny is to be buried on March 1. According to UNN, this was reported by Kira Yarmysh, who was his press secretary.

According to Yarmysh, at first the organizers were not allowed to rent the funeral hall for the farewell.

Now, when the funeral service is supposed to take place in the church, the funeral agents tell us that no hearse agrees to take the body there. All the teams receive calls from unknown people threatening them not to take Oleksiy's body anywhere - Yarmysh said.

At the same time, russian media report that police are already on duty near the borisov cemetery where Navalny is to be buried. There is also a police car at the entrance. It is reported that in order to get to the cemetery, one must show a passport to a police officer and explain the purpose of the visit. The police are also looking for personal belongings, explaining that this is to prevent terrorist operations.

Alexei Navalny died on February 16 in the polar wolf special regime colony in the village of kharp in the yamalo-nenets autonomous okrug. Prison authorities reported that the cause of death was a blood clot that had broken off. This was later confirmed by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov.

