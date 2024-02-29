Navalny's funeral: funeral companies refuse to provide a hearse, and police are on duty at the cemetery

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 37693 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 144392 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 87346 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 314881 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 261082 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 200078 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236412 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252798 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158921 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372412 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
2m/s
46%
Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 101779 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 126459 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 94305 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 87432 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 71123 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 72887 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 144253 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 314698 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 226222 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 260967 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 25483 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33072 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 32698 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 88656 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 95491 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Navalny's funeral: funeral companies refuse to provide a hearse, and police are on duty at the cemetery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25918 views

russian police are already monitoring the cemetery where Navalny is to be buried on March 1 and checking the passports of those who want to get there.

Navalny's funeral: funeral companies refuse to provide a hearse, and police are on duty at the cemetery

Funeral companies in russia are refusing to provide a hearse to transport Alexei Navalny's body to the church for the funeral ceremony. In addition, police officers are already on duty near the borisov cemetery where Navalny is to be buried on March 1. According to UNN, this was reported by Kira Yarmysh, who was his press secretary.

Details

According to Yarmysh, at first the organizers were not allowed to rent the funeral hall for the farewell.

Now, when the funeral service is supposed to take place in the church, the funeral agents tell us that no hearse agrees to take the body there. All the teams receive calls from unknown people threatening them not to take Oleksiy's body anywhere

- Yarmysh said.

At the same time, russian media report that police are already on duty near the borisov cemetery where Navalny is to be buried. There is also a police car at the entrance. It is reported that in order to get to the cemetery, one must show a passport to a police officer and explain the purpose of the visit. The police are also looking for personal belongings, explaining that this is to prevent terrorist operations.

Recall

Alexei Navalny died on February 16 in the polar wolf special regime colony in the village of kharp in the yamalo-nenets autonomous okrug. Prison authorities reported that the cause of death was a blood clot that had broken off. This was later confirmed by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov.

European Parliament on Navalny's murder: Putin must answer, and support for Ukraine is the best response to the Kremlin29.02.24, 16:02 • 26087 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kirill Budanov
