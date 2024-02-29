European Parliament on Navalny's murder: Putin must answer, and support for Ukraine is the best response to the Kremlin

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 32179 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 119994 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 75225 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 286232 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 241727 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 193920 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232499 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251887 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157931 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372218 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 91671 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 114813 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 81512 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 74432 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 52452 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 52952 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 119994 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 286232 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 216818 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 241727 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 21717 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 29684 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 29506 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 74771 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 81844 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

European Parliament on Navalny's murder: Putin must answer, and support for Ukraine is the best response to the Kremlin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26087 views

The European Parliament adopted a resolution stating that Russian President Vladimir Putin is responsible for Navalny's murder and that support for Ukraine is the best response to the Kremlin's actions.

European Parliament on Navalny's murder: Putin must answer, and support for Ukraine is the best response to the Kremlin

The European Parliament today adopted a resolution stating that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been murdered and that the Russian authorities and President Vladimir Putin personally bear responsibility for his murder. The resolution also states that the best response to the Kremlin is to support Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the website of the European Parliament. 

Details 

The resolution was supported by 506 MEPs, nine voted against, and 32 abstained.

The main points of the European Parliament's resolution:

  • The European Parliament strongly condemns the murder of Alexei Navalny. The full criminal and political responsibility for his death lies with the Russian state, in particular with its President Vladimir Putin, who must be brought to justice; 
  • Navalny's murder is another sign of intensified and systematic repression in Russia;
  • MEPs demand independent and transparent international investigation into the murder of opposition leader;
  • Russia's political system is controlled by a consolidated authoritarian regime with rampant corruption that uses rigged elections as a semblance of democracy and concentrates all power in Putin's hands;
  • MEPs call on EU member states to step up their efforts to find possible ways to release those who have been imprisoned and repressed, especially sick or tortured political prisoners, including the option of a possible prisoner exchange.
  • Supporting Ukraine is the best answer to the Kremlin

According to the resolution, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the Russian authorities have stepped up repression of the opposition in the country. 

MEPs call on the EU and its like-minded countries around the world to continue their political, economic, financial and military support for Ukraine as the best response to the Kremlin regime's current repressive and aggressive practices. 

A decisive victory for Ukraine could lead to real changes in the Russian Federation, including de-imperialization, decolonization and refederalization, which are necessary conditions for the establishment of democracy in Russia

- the European Parliament said in a statement. 

MEPs call on the European Commission and, in particular, the European External Action Service to develop a proactive, long-term strategic policy towards Russia that would effectively respond to the reality of today's EU-Russia relations, the human rights situation in Russia and the need to support Russian civil society and opposition members in exile.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
European Parliament
European Commission
European Union
Ukraine
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02