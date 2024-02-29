NATO to conduct large-scale exercise Nordic Response 2024 with more than 20,000 troops

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 37596 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 143965 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 87138 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 314359 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 260739 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 199977 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236341 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252785 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158910 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372411 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 101779 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 126459 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 94305 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 87432 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 71123 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 72670 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 143965 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 314359 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 226110 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 260739 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 25430 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33027 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 32659 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 88513 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 95351 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

NATO to conduct large-scale exercise Nordic Response 2024 with more than 20,000 troops

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29320 views

NATO and partner nations will conduct military exercises Nordic Response 2024 in Norway, Finland and Sweden from 3 to 14 March, focusing on the collective defense of the Nordic region.

NATO to conduct large-scale exercise Nordic Response 2024 with more than 20,000 troops

Servicemen from 13 NATO member states and partners are preparing to participate in Nordic Response 2024, part of the Steadfast Defender series of exercises, in Norway, Finland and Sweden, the NATO Air Force Joint Command reported, UNN reports.

Details

The exercises will reportedly take place in three Northern European countries and will focus on collective defense. In total, more than 20,000 military personnel are taking part in the exercises.

"Exercise participants are deploying their personnel and equipment to the exercise area, and the implementation phase of Nordic Response will run from March 3 to 14, 2024," NATO said.

The coordination center for the exercises will be located in northern Norway, Sweden and Finland, as well as in the respective airspace and maritime areas. There will be particularly high activity at sea: more than 50 submarines, frigates, corvettes, aircraft carriers, and various amphibious assault ships.

In the air, Nordic Response 2024 will reportedly involve more than 100 fighter jets, transport aircraft, maritime reconnaissance aircraft, as well as allied helicopters and special-purpose aircraft. On the ground, thousands of soldiers will defend the territory of the Nordic countries with various artillery systems, tanks, tracked vehicles and other ground equipment.

The joint exercise will focus on the defense and protection of the Nordic region. "We need to be able to fight back and stop anyone who tries to challenge our borders, values and democracy - in the current security situation in Europe, this exercise is more relevant and important than ever," said Brigadier General Tron Stend, Commander of the Norwegian Air Force Air Operations Center.

As noted, the High North is an important and strategically located region for NATO. "The exercise enhances the readiness of the Nordic countries and their ability to conduct large-scale joint operations in difficult weather and climate conditions," NATO said.

Sweden's NATO accession could be delayed until next week - Bloomberg28.02.24, 15:31 • 21431 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Finland
Sweden
Norway
Europe
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87