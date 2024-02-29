NATO to conduct large-scale exercise Nordic Response 2024 with more than 20,000 troops

Servicemen from 13 NATO member states and partners are preparing to participate in Nordic Response 2024, part of the Steadfast Defender series of exercises, in Norway, Finland and Sweden, the NATO Air Force Joint Command reported, UNN reports.

Details

The exercises will reportedly take place in three Northern European countries and will focus on collective defense. In total, more than 20,000 military personnel are taking part in the exercises.

"Exercise participants are deploying their personnel and equipment to the exercise area, and the implementation phase of Nordic Response will run from March 3 to 14, 2024," NATO said.

The coordination center for the exercises will be located in northern Norway, Sweden and Finland, as well as in the respective airspace and maritime areas. There will be particularly high activity at sea: more than 50 submarines, frigates, corvettes, aircraft carriers, and various amphibious assault ships.

In the air, Nordic Response 2024 will reportedly involve more than 100 fighter jets, transport aircraft, maritime reconnaissance aircraft, as well as allied helicopters and special-purpose aircraft. On the ground, thousands of soldiers will defend the territory of the Nordic countries with various artillery systems, tanks, tracked vehicles and other ground equipment.

The joint exercise will focus on the defense and protection of the Nordic region. "We need to be able to fight back and stop anyone who tries to challenge our borders, values and democracy - in the current security situation in Europe, this exercise is more relevant and important than ever," said Brigadier General Tron Stend, Commander of the Norwegian Air Force Air Operations Center.

As noted, the High North is an important and strategically located region for NATO. "The exercise enhances the readiness of the Nordic countries and their ability to conduct large-scale joint operations in difficult weather and climate conditions," NATO said.

