NATO Secretary General: DPRK troops' participation in the war in Ukraine is a significant escalation
Kyiv • UNN
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the involvement of the DPRK military in Russia's war against Ukraine would mean a significant escalation. He discussed this issue with the President of South Korea during a telephone conversation.
Sending North Korean troops to fight alongside Russia in Ukraine would mean a significant escalation
The leaders also discussed NATO's close partnership with Seoul, defense industrial cooperation, and interconnected security in the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions.
Addendum
On October 17, President Zelenskyy saidthat North Korea is preparing a contingent to fight against Ukraine. The intention is to train 10 thousand soldiers.
At present, all 40 DPRK servicemenwho were stationed in the Khomutov district of the Russian Federation have been moved to the Lgovsky district of the Kursk region for further participation in assault operations in the Kursk region.
Today, on October 21, the UN Security Council will meet to discuss the situation in Ukraine and military support for Russia from North Korea, Iran, and China.