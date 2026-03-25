NABU again sabotages audit: fears failure and wants to be uncontrolled - lawyer Shram

$43.920.0950.900.01
ukenru
Exclusive
04:27 PM • 66 views
Ukraine enters Africa - a new stage of the global game
01:57 PM • 18105 views
"Weight loss shot" or health risk – why are US citizens massively suing "Ozempic" manufacturers?
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 28166 views
Who should control the use of urban land and why violations can go unnoticed for yearsPhoto
10:45 AM • 31264 views
Weekend trip - interesting places in OdesaPhoto
March 25, 09:00 AM • 47433 views
Ukraine celebrates SBU Day - facts from the history of the national special service
Exclusive
March 24, 06:26 PM • 69405 views
Guardians, foster parents, or family-type orphanages: who can care for children without parental care
March 24, 05:38 PM • 57611 views
In Lviv, a man hung the Ukrainian flag on the balcony of an apartment damaged by a “Shahed” drone
Exclusive
March 24, 04:18 PM • 56390 views
Easter basket becomes more expensive for the second year in a row: economist explained the reasons
March 24, 03:46 PM • 54610 views
Moldova introduces a state of emergency in energy – what is happening in the country
March 24, 02:45 PM • 38369 views
The Cabinet of Ministers assigned a rank to the NABU director amid a corruption scandal involving fictitious paternity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
2.2m/s
35%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Drones flew into Latvia and EstoniaMarch 25, 08:33 AM • 39611 views
Minus 34% of strategic aviation and over 2250 Russian tanks - the most successful SBU operations during the warMarch 25, 10:00 AM • 24772 views
Parliament summoned the head of the National Bank, Pyshnyi, in the 'Horokhovsky case' - what they want to hear from him11:09 AM • 27160 views
In the shadow of a conflict of interest: the competition for the head of the State Customs Service is coming to an end, the final decision rests with the Minister of Finance11:24 AM • 25417 views
Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary - what kind of holiday it is, main traditions and superstitionsPhoto12:01 PM • 19347 views
Publications
"Weight loss shot" or health risk – why are US citizens massively suing "Ozempic" manufacturers?01:57 PM • 18105 views
Who should control the use of urban land and why violations can go unnoticed for yearsPhoto
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 28166 views
Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary - what kind of holiday it is, main traditions and superstitionsPhoto12:01 PM • 19890 views
In the shadow of a conflict of interest: the competition for the head of the State Customs Service is coming to an end, the final decision rests with the Minister of Finance11:24 AM • 25968 views
Parliament summoned the head of the National Bank, Pyshnyi, in the 'Horokhovsky case' - what they want to hear from him11:09 AM • 27701 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Serhiy Rebrov
Roksolana Pyrtko
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
Odesa
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Serhiy Prytula revealed for the first time where his son is studying and whether he plans to connect his life with the military sphere12:24 PM • 13541 views
BTS concert in Seoul gathered 18.4 million online viewersMarch 25, 06:19 AM • 54233 views
Orlando Bloom's new romance after breakup with Katy Perry - who is the actor dating?PhotoMarch 24, 06:35 PM • 31695 views
Valerie Perrine, Oscar-nominated actress from "Superman" and "Lenny," has diedMarch 24, 11:52 AM • 61601 views
Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthdayPhotoMarch 23, 09:52 PM • 61958 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Facebook
YouTube
Shahed-136

NABU again sabotages audit: fears failure and wants to be uncontrolled - lawyer Shram

Kyiv • UNN

 • 720 views

Lawyer Oleh Shram stated that NABU is trying to disrupt the audit due to the risk of personnel decisions. The previous audit revealed non-compliance with recommendations and a low rating.

NABU again sabotages audit: fears failure and wants to be uncontrolled - lawyer Shram

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), together with related anti-corruption activists, are effectively sabotaging the legally mandated audit, attempting to avoid an assessment of their own activities. This was stated by lawyer Oleh Shram, commenting on the reaction to the government's initiative for another inspection of the Bureau, UNN reports.

According to him, the information campaign about alleged "pressure" on NABU is an attempt to disrupt or maximally delay the audit, which the Cabinet of Ministers is obliged to conduct in accordance with the law.

"We are seeing classic sabotage: first, through loyal media and public organizations, and then directly from NABU itself, provocative and manipulative statements about 'pressure' are launched. Although the government is simply fulfilling a direct norm of the law on annual audits. But instead of openness, there are attempts to disrupt the process or at least maximally delay it to gain time and create an illusion of activity," Shram stated.

The lawyer emphasized that the reasons for such a reaction lie in the results of the previous inspection, which revealed the Bureau's low effectiveness.

"The last audit, which covered the period from March 2023 to November 2024, effectively recorded a failure. Despite all attempts to soften the wording, the assessment was only 1.4 out of 3 – a 'D minus'. And even after that, NABU received 26 recommendations, most of which were quite formal. But as of today, they have not been implemented. Moreover, the situation has only worsened," he stressed.

Shram separately noted that the sabotage of the audit is also an attempt by NABU's leadership to avoid any control.

"That is, we have a banal attempt by NABU, or rather its head and his team, to avoid responsibility for the results of their 'effective' activities. The level of their impudence is truly off the charts. Because they are uncontrolled, irresponsible, and unpunished," the lawyer stated.

According to Shram, the risk of a repeated negative assessment explains the current reaction of the Bureau and the anti-corruption community.

"The reason for the hysteria is obvious: a new audit could definitively confirm NABU's complete ineffectiveness and become a basis for personnel decisions. Therefore, we see a banal attempt to avoid responsibility for the results of their 'effective' activities. At the same time, the level of cynicism is off the charts – the audit is conducted by auditors appointed by international partners, but even this does not stop them from trying to block the inspection," he summarized.

He added that conducting an audit is a mandatory norm of the law, and no public campaigns can cancel this requirement.

As reported, in September 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed a Commission of foreign experts to conduct an external independent assessment of NABU. Only on November 18 did this commission meet – for the first time in more than 9 years of the Bureau's existence. The commission decided to limit itself only to the period from the appointment of the current director of the Bureau (from March 6, 2023) to November 18, 2024.

Even an audit for a short period revealed numerous shortcomings and violations. It was then proposed: NABU should be disbanded, as it is impossible to reform it.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine