Mykolaiv detained an engineer who was preparing to transfer military shipbuilding technologies to the russian and Iranian special services

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained a design engineer of the Ukroboronprom enterprise in Mykolaiv, who planned to transfer the latest Ukrainian developments in the field of military shipbuilding to the special services of russia and Iran. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As a result of a multi-level special operation in Mykolaiv, a design engineer of a strategic enterprise of Ukroboronprom was detained red-handed. He was covertly copying and trying to pass technical documentation on Ukrainian secret developments to foreign intelligence services.

According to the investigation, since August 2022, the suspect has been assisting in subversive activities against Ukraine. Voluntarily entering into a criminal conspiracy with a representative of russia, he collected, systematized and transmitted to him via Telegram information about certain design developments of the defense enterprise - said the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to SBU counterintelligence, the offender was to pass the information to two clients at once. The first was a Russian who works at one of russia's machine-building plants and cooperates with russia's special services. The other customer of the intelligence was an Iranian citizen who had previously been convicted of espionage in Ukraine. The foreigner is currently in a Middle Eastern country working for Iranian intelligence under the guise of an official of a local high-tech company.

The two foreigners acted separately from each other, and kept in touch with the Ukrainian traitor engineer through anonymous messenger chats.

Reportedly, foreign intelligence services hoped to obtain the latest developments of Ukraine to establish mass production of their own components for warships. Among the main companies that planned to use Ukrainian technologies were russian factories that build ships for the russian navy.

SBU officers were proactive - they timely exposed and documented the traitor's criminal actions in stages. As a result, an attempt to transfer Ukraine's strategically important developments abroad was thwarted.

During the search, a cell phone was seized from the detainee, which he used to copy classified documents and communicate with foreign spies.

The SBU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The special operation was conducted by the SBU in Mykolaiv region under the procedural supervision of the Mykolaiv Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Southern Region.

