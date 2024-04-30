Murder of Ukrainian servicemen in Germany: Russian suspect had a record of violent crimes

The Russian suspected of killing the two Ukrainian soldiers has been living in Germany since the early 1990s, and has been arrested and convicted several times before. According to the investigation, the victims knew the Russian and had been drinking together the night before. This was reported by WELT and UNN .

Details

According to the newspaper, the suspect in the murder of Ukrainians in the town of Murnau has been repeatedly registered for violent crimes in Germany and has been sentenced to prison.

Also referring to police data, WELT writes that the murdered Ukrainians allegedly knew the Russian before. Moreover, the day before, they had drunk a large number of cans and bottles of beer in front of the shopping center, where the murder took place. The three men were said to have met frequently at this location.

The motive for the double murder is still being established. However, it is believed that there were personal grievances and a sharp quarrel before the crime. Therefore, there is currently no evidence that the murder had a political motive.

It is also noted that after the murder, the suspect, a 57-year-old man with a Russian passport, fled. However, police found traces of blood near the crime scene, which led them to the Russian's apartment. There, they found him alone with a knife, which was allegedly the murder weapon.

It is noted that at the time of the arrest, the Russian was visibly drunk, so he was detained without resistance. There is no information about the level of alcohol in his blood yet, the relevant blood sample is being examined. However, the investigation materials refer to "significant alcohol consumption".

Murder of Ukrainian servicemen in Germany: Prosecutor's Office does not completely rule out political motive

Recall

On April 27, in the German city of Murnau, two Ukrainians were found with stab wounds in a shopping center. The 36-year-old man died on the spot from his serious injuries, and the second 23-year-old victim died in the evening in a nearby hospital. A 57-year-old Russian citizen was detained on suspicion of the crime. He is currently in custody.

It is noted that one of the killed Ukrainian soldiers served in the Air Assault Forces and was wounded in the battles for Bilohorivka.