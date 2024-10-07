MP: Verkhovna Rada apparatus will restrict the use of Telegram

The Verkhovna Rada apparatus will restrict the use of Telegram on the recommendation of the National Security and Defense Council, MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, said on Monday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"The Verkhovna Rada apparatus will restrict the use of Telegram on the recommendation of the National Security and Defense Council. I have received an order from the Verkhovna Rada apparatus with new provisions on the operation of Telegram in the local network of the Rada," Yurchyshyn wrote.

He described the security measures offered by the National Coordination Center for Cybersecurity of the National Security and Defense Council:

mandatory two-factor authorization and canceling contact synchronization. You should also block access to your computer if you leave it unattended to prevent unauthorized persons from accessing your account;

prohibition of transferring data used in work and official communication on Telegram;

a ban on installing and using the Telegram client on company computers or personal computers used for work purposes;

the messenger is blocked using hardware and software, and requests for unauthorized attempts to connect to the service are recorded;

"I think such security measures are quite logical. Unfortunately, there have already been examples of unauthorized persons obtaining the data of state employees through Telegram, which they used on their work devices. With this order, we minimize the risks. I would like to emphasize that this applies to the employees of the Rada's staff and does not limit the use of the messenger for personal purposes," the MP said.

NSDC Secretary: Telegram ban does not apply to official government channels