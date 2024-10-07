MP: Verkhovna Rada apparatus will restrict the use of Telegram

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 39584 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100579 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162522 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135442 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141691 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138362 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179975 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111993 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170957 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104704 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140169 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139937 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 88057 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107648 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109784 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162522 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179975 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170957 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198374 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187392 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139937 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140169 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145733 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137209 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154163 views
Actual
MP: Verkhovna Rada apparatus will restrict the use of Telegram

MP: Verkhovna Rada apparatus will restrict the use of Telegram

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13735 views

The Verkhovna Rada apparatus will restrict the use of Telegram on the recommendation of the National Security and Defense Council. The new security measures include two-factor authorization, a ban on the transfer of official data, and blocking the messenger on work computers.

The Verkhovna Rada apparatus will restrict the use of Telegram on the recommendation of the National Security and Defense Council, MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, said on Monday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"The Verkhovna Rada apparatus will restrict the use of Telegram on the recommendation of the National Security and Defense Council. I have received an order from the Verkhovna Rada apparatus with new provisions on the operation of Telegram in the local network of the Rada," Yurchyshyn wrote.

He described the security measures offered by the National Coordination Center for Cybersecurity of the National Security and Defense Council:

  • mandatory two-factor authorization and canceling contact synchronization. You should also block access to your computer if you leave it unattended to prevent unauthorized persons from accessing your account;
  • prohibition of transferring data used in work and official communication on Telegram;
  • a ban on installing and using the Telegram client on company computers or personal computers used for work purposes;
  • the messenger is blocked using hardware and software, and requests for unauthorized attempts to connect to the service are recorded;

"I think such security measures are quite logical. Unfortunately, there have already been examples of unauthorized persons obtaining the data of state employees through Telegram, which they used on their work devices. With this order, we minimize the risks. I would like to emphasize that this applies to the employees of the Rada's staff and does not limit the use of the messenger for personal purposes," the MP said.

NSDC Secretary: Telegram ban does not apply to official government channels20.09.24, 18:21 • 15132 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
telegramTelegram

Contact us about advertising