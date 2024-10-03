MP Klochko to be tried for illegal enrichment of UAH 11 million

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

MP Klochko to be tried for illegal enrichment of UAH 11 million

MP Klochko to be tried for illegal enrichment of UAH 11 million

The SAPO has submitted to court an indictment against MP Andriy Klochko for illegal enrichment of UAH 11 million. The investigation found that in 2020-2021, he acquired assets worth UAH 25 million with an official income of UAH 14 million.

The current MP Andriy Klochko, who is suspected of illegal enrichment of UAH 11 million, will be tried. The indictment has been sent to court, UNN reports, citing the SAPO.

Despite the fact that the SAPO does not name the MP, it is clear from open sources that it is Andriy Klochko.

On October 03, 2024, the SAPO prosecutor sent an indictment to the High Anti-Corruption Court in the proceedings on charges of illegal enrichment of a current MP of Ukraine for UAH 11 million

- , the SAPO said in a statement.

According to the investigation, in 2020-2021, the MP acquired assets worth a total of UAH 25 million, although his and his wife's official income and savings during this period amounted to no more than UAH 14 million.

Thus, the difference between the cost of the acquired property and available funds amounted to UAH 11 million.

These are 3 land plots in Kyiv region, 5 apartments in the capital, 2 non-residential premises, and Tesla and Mersedes-Benz cars.

To conceal the existence of this property, the MP registered most of it in the names of his close relatives, while retaining the right to dispose of it in full.

On May 02, Klochko was notified of suspicion.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

