MP Klochko to be tried for illegal enrichment of UAH 11 million

The current MP Andriy Klochko, who is suspected of illegal enrichment of UAH 11 million, will be tried. The indictment has been sent to court, UNN reports, citing the SAPO.

Despite the fact that the SAPO does not name the MP, it is clear from open sources that it is Andriy Klochko.

On October 03, 2024, the SAPO prosecutor sent an indictment to the High Anti-Corruption Court in the proceedings on charges of illegal enrichment of a current MP of Ukraine for UAH 11 million - , the SAPO said in a statement.

According to the investigation, in 2020-2021, the MP acquired assets worth a total of UAH 25 million, although his and his wife's official income and savings during this period amounted to no more than UAH 14 million.

Thus, the difference between the cost of the acquired property and available funds amounted to UAH 11 million.

These are 3 land plots in Kyiv region, 5 apartments in the capital, 2 non-residential premises, and Tesla and Mersedes-Benz cars.

To conceal the existence of this property, the MP registered most of it in the names of his close relatives, while retaining the right to dispose of it in full.

On May 02, Klochko was notified of suspicion.

