MP: IMF has increased the number of structural beacons for Ukraine, but the tranche is expected soon
Kyiv • UNN
The IMF has added 11 new structural beacons for Ukraine, bringing the total to 48. Ukraine expects to receive a $1.1 billion tranche to cover its budget deficit soon.
Ukraine will receive funds under the Extended Fund Facility. There is a condition - the fulfillment of the “homework” of state reforms.
Oleksiy Leonov, MP from the Servant of the People faction, said this during a telethon.
Based on the results of the IMF mission, a new memorandum was developed, and we are working on it. It adds 11 more structural beacons. Now, as of today, we already have 48 of them
However, 29 of them have already been fulfilled, and this is the key to receiving tranches.
When asked when Ukraine will receive the funds under the IMF tranche and what they will be used for, the representative of the Servant of the People faction said the following:
The Ministry of Finance expects that it will be very fast, because last time it took a little more than three weeks from the approved tranche to the receipt of funds
The MP explained that the funds will be used to cover the budget deficit, but the new tranche “is not limited to the monetary dimension.
“The new memorandum with the IMF is actually a new homework assignment for the reforms of our country. The money received from the IMF will accelerate reforms in our country,” the MP said.
He also answered questions about the timing of their return:
The funds are provided under the program and extended financing mechanism approved in 2023. The program is designed for 48 months. The amount is $15.6 billion. Funds are to be repaid over the period from 2027 to 2033.
UNN reported that the IMF Board approved the fifth review of the EFF program. Ukraine will soon receive a tranche of $1.1 billion.
Experts of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have updated their baseline forecast for the duration of Russia's war against Ukraine - according to their scenario, the war could last until the end of 2025.