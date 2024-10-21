MP: IMF has increased the number of structural beacons for Ukraine, but the tranche is expected soon

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 33875 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 137999 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 188248 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 117438 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 352093 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177218 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147402 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196747 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125766 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108455 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

MP: IMF has increased the number of structural beacons for Ukraine, but the tranche is expected soon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42163 views

The IMF has added 11 new structural beacons for Ukraine, bringing the total to 48. Ukraine expects to receive a $1.1 billion tranche to cover its budget deficit soon.

MP: IMF has increased the number of structural beacons for Ukraine, but the tranche is expected soon

Ukraine will receive funds under the Extended Fund Facility. There is a condition - the fulfillment of the “homework” of state reforms.

Oleksiy Leonov, MP from the Servant of the People faction, said this during a telethon.

Based on the results of the IMF mission, a new memorandum was developed, and we are working on it. It adds 11 more structural beacons. Now, as of today, we already have 48 of them

- The MP noted.

However, 29 of them have already been fulfilled, and this is the key to receiving tranches.

When asked when Ukraine will receive the funds under the IMF tranche and what they will be used for, the representative of the Servant of the People faction said the following:

The Ministry of Finance expects that it will be very fast, because last time it took a little more than three weeks from the approved tranche to the receipt of funds

- Leonov said.

The MP explained that the funds will be used to cover the budget deficit, but the new tranche “is not limited to the monetary dimension.

“The new memorandum with the IMF is actually a new homework assignment for the reforms of our country. The money received from the IMF will accelerate reforms in our country,” the MP said.

He also answered questions about the timing of their return:

The funds are provided under the program and extended financing mechanism approved in 2023. The program is designed for 48 months. The amount is $15.6 billion. Funds are to be repaid over the period from 2027 to 2033.

- The answer reads. 

Recall

UNN reported that the IMF Board approved the fifth review of the EFF program. Ukraine will soon receive a tranche of $1.1 billion.

Experts of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have updated their baseline forecast for the duration of Russia's war against Ukraine - according to their scenario, the war could last until the end of 2025.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

