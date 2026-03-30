More than armor: Ukrainian Stealth cloaks surpassed NATO counterparts and await mass order

Ukraine's defense industry is transitioning to high-tech camouflage solutions. This is stated in an article on Telegraf. As noted, domestic manufacturers have already mastered the production of anti-thermal imaging ponchos based on Stealth technology, UNN reports.

The modern battlefield has become transparent, the author emphasizes. Sensors of various ranges (from NIR to LWIR) are capable of detecting an object's thermal signature at distances of kilometers. Unlike ordinary thermal blankets, which simply retain heat inside, creating a critical "greenhouse effect," the Ukrainian development is based on controlling emissive and reflective capabilities.

The use of a metallized silver layer on a nylon base allows the soldier to literally "blend in" with the landscape in the range from 0.75 to 14.0 microns. Silver provides ultra-low heat emission, turning a person into a low-contrast spot for an enemy thermal imager. At the same time, the material remains vapor-permeable: sweat is wicked away, which prevents overheating and subsequent thermal "demasking," which usually happens with cheap analogs after 20 minutes of active movement.

However, despite the manufacturers' readiness for mass production, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Defense Procurement Agency are not yet rushing with large-scale orders. Experts emphasize that in the conditions of a "sensor war," such equipment should become a basic standard, like a bulletproof vest or helmet, because a professional UAV operator or artilleryman is a resource that cannot be quickly scaled without proper protection from detection.