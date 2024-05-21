More than a million Ukrainians successfully logged in to the Reserve + app - Ministry of Defense

More than a million Ukrainians have successfully logged in to the Reserve+ app, which allows you to update your military credentials. This was stated in the Ministry of Defense, reports UNN.

More than 1,000,000 successful authorizations in the Reserve+app.

700,000 successful online data updates are ten times more than in the CAA and CCC combined

- stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense.

The agency also said that there are users of the app abroad. In particular, after Ukraine, the top 3 markets by the number of updates

Poland — 1,727;

Germany — 1,369;



Canada — 443.



Citizens who have been mistakenly marked as " wanted "in the Reserve+ App can contact technical support to correct the data, and this process will soon be automated without the need to visit military commissariats.

By the end of June: electronic referrals to the clinical examination center will be added to the "Reserve+" application