More than a million Ukrainians successfully logged in to the Reserve + app - Ministry of Defense

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 76028 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106071 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148993 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153148 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249689 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173955 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165226 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148297 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225534 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 31696 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40952 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 35028 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59340 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53400 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249690 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225534 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211690 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237447 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224282 views
06:49 PM • 76028 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 53400 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 59340 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112764 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113668 views
More than a million Ukrainians successfully logged in to the Reserve + app - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14775 views

More than 1 million Ukrainians have successfully logged in and updated their military data using the Reserve+ Program, and users from abroad, including Poland, Germany and Canada, are among the leading markets.

More than a million Ukrainians have successfully logged in to the Reserve+ app, which allows you to update your military credentials. This was stated in the Ministry of Defense, reports UNN.

Details 

More than 1,000,000 successful authorizations in the Reserve+app.
700,000 successful online data updates are ten times more than in the CAA and CCC combined

- stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense. 

The agency also said that there are users of the app abroad. In particular, after Ukraine, the top 3 markets by the number of updates

  • Poland — 1,727;
  • Germany — 1,369;
  • Canada  — 443.

Recall

Citizens who have been mistakenly marked as " wanted "in the Reserve+ App can contact technical support to correct the data, and this process will soon be automated without the need to visit military commissariats.

By the end of June: electronic referrals to the clinical examination center will be added to the "Reserve+" application20.05.24, 17:39 • 24874 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
canadaCanada
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising