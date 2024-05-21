More than a million Ukrainians successfully logged in to the Reserve + app - Ministry of Defense
Kyiv • UNN
More than 1 million Ukrainians have successfully logged in and updated their military data using the Reserve+ Program, and users from abroad, including Poland, Germany and Canada, are among the leading markets.
More than a million Ukrainians have successfully logged in to the Reserve+ app, which allows you to update your military credentials. This was stated in the Ministry of Defense, reports UNN.
Details
More than 1,000,000 successful authorizations in the Reserve+app.
700,000 successful online data updates are ten times more than in the CAA and CCC combined
The agency also said that there are users of the app abroad. In particular, after Ukraine, the top 3 markets by the number of updates
- Poland — 1,727;
- Germany — 1,369;
- Canada — 443.
Recall
Citizens who have been mistakenly marked as " wanted "in the Reserve+ App can contact technical support to correct the data, and this process will soon be automated without the need to visit military commissariats.
By the end of June: electronic referrals to the clinical examination center will be added to the "Reserve+" application20.05.24, 17:39 • 24874 views