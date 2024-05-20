By the end of June: electronic referrals to the clinical examination center will be added to the "Reserve+" application

The Ministry of Defense is working on digitalizing interactions with military medical commissions, allowing to receive referrals through the app without visits to the MMC and JV. It is expected that these convenient digital changes will be in place by the end of June. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko during a telethon, UNN reports.

In fact, we now want, and this functionality is also in our plan for the nearest updates, the ability to receive a referral to the VLC through the application. That is, without actually making a visit to the TCC and JV in order to exclusively receive a referral to the VLC, we will be able to receive it manually in the application - Chernyhorenko says.

She noted that the Ministry of Defense is aware of the need to digitize the interaction of citizens with the PIC. Work on this is currently underway, and an announcement on the progress in the context of the work of the PIC will be published later.

"In general, the plan is to make the MCC and military medical commissions for persons liable for military service as convenient as possible. Most of the processes are planned to be digitalized as much as possible to ensure convenience for citizens. I think that by the end of June, beginning of July, we will see a completely different revolutionary picture of the work of these services," Chernyhorenko added.

Recall

Citizens who were mistakenly marked as "wanted" in the Reserve+ app can contact technical support to correct the data, and soon this process will be automated without the need to visit military commissariats.